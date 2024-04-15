IShowSpeed dives into his setup after reaching 24 million subscriber count on YouTube

Darren "IShowSpeed" recently reached another million on YouTube, bringing his subscriber count to 24 million. In his excitement, the 19-year-old content creator decided to cartwheel into the middle of his room and dive towards his computer during a recent stream. This is when the broadcast cut off, with many viewers insinuating that the streamer had destroyed his setup.

While there is no confirmation regarding whether he did end up breaking his computer, the clip of IShowSpeed deliberately diving towards the camera has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with viewers resharing the video on websites such as X and Instagram.

"We did it": IShowSpeed before he dived towards his setup after reaching 24 million subscribers on YouTube

Expand Tweet

On April 15, Darren went live for less than an hour on YouTube in a stream titled "24 million........" The 40-minute broadcast was just like his other streams, with the creator reacting to his own Discord and interacting with fans. However, the highlight was that he had a subscriber counter on the side of the screen, which was very close to hitting the 24-million mark.

IShowSpeed was very excited when the counter reached that number and addressed his fans, saying:

"Please, we did it, we did it!"

This is quite an achievement in IShowSpeed's books, considering he hit the one million subscriber milestone back in 2021. Since then, he has grown a lot in popularity with his football-related content and collaborations with athletes and fellow streamers such as Kai Cenat and Adin Ross.

He was also invited to take part in the Match For Hope charity football game in Qatar a few months ago, where he shared the pitch with celebrity athletes like Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, and Didier Drogba. His tackle on former Brazilian footballer Kaka was a highlight of the match.

Since starting his YouTube channel in 2017, IShowSpeed has grown considerably in terms of his fame, which has brought him widespread success as a YouTube streamer. His chaotic side also helps his streams go viral, with fans loving his shenanigans, which include lighting fireworks indoors and pranking fellow streamers.

Recently, he made headlines after appearing on WrestleMania earlier this month (April). He helped Logan Paul retail his US Champion title by distracting Randy Orton. The YouTuber saved the former from one of Randy's finishers just in time before revealing himself to be the person beneath the PRIME bottle mascot costume. His night at WrestleMania ended after he was RKO'd by Randy Orton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback