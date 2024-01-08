“Bro is only good at getting sturdy” - Fans react as Kai Cenat breaks his streaming setup after losing Fortnite 1v1 against Agent 00

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has once again produced a comic moment during his latest livestream. The streamer hopped onto one of Fortnite’s custom maps to fight it out against fellow AMP member and Twitch streamer, Din “Agent 00.” However, things didn’t quite go as planned for Kai. Having lost the 1v1 battle, the streamer decided to take the wild decision of drop-kicking, almost WWE-style, his set-up.

Naturally, this also caused the stream to crash and end. Reacting to the wild moment, one fan on X comically remarked that he might not be good at anything aside from his dance skills:

“Bro is only good at getting sturdy”

Fan makes sarcastic dig at Kai (Image via X/ScubaRyan)

Kai Cenat's hilarious reaction after losing 1v1 build battle against Agent 00 has everyone in stitches

Kai Cenat is no stranger to throwing caution to the wind in his streaming adventures. This latest stream was no exception, especially after taking a loss in a Fortnite build battle against his friend and housemate, Agent 00.

Before the start of their battle, Kai was pumped up, and stated:

"Chat, I'm gonna tell y'all right now bro, I'm not playing no games, bro. If I lose this Fortnite game bro, pray for me. Like, pray for me, bro. Real sh*t."

The match stretched on for approximately 30 minutes, adhering to the stipulation that the first to secure seven victories would win the contest. Interestingly, Kai initially dominated, holding a 3-0 lead at one point and later led 6-3, leaving him just one more kill away from clinching the entire victory.

Despite holding a substantial lead, he somehow managed to bottle it, and in a decisive turn of events, lost the pivotal game with a final score of 7-6, leading to him drop-kicking his PC. Watch the full showdown from 02:25:41:

The clip rapidly went viral as viewers witnessed Kai taking a page out of fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed's" playbook. Fans had a range of reactions to this. Here are some of them:

Fans react to Kai Cenat pulling off IShowSpeed's comical setup crash stunt (Image via X/ScubaRyan)

Speaking of crashing into setups, IShowSpeed has done a similar act numerous times. For example, last August, after reaching 20 million subscribers on his channel, the YouTube streamer decided to jump head first into his PC.