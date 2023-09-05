“F**k all of you!” - Kai Cenat lashes out and abruptly ends his stream after failing to win in Fall Guys

Prominent Twitch personality Kai Cenat was visibly left frustrated during his most recent Twitch stream, leading to an abrupt conclusion as he passionately vented his frustrations in front of his viewers. The incident occurred after the streamer engaged in a comical three-hour-long battle with Fall Guys without winning the game even once.

After being eliminated from the Bean Hill Zone (a mini-game within Fall Guys) in the game (yet again), the streamer turned it off and went on a rageful rant live on stream. He exclaimed:

"What the f**k am I gaining from this situation? What am I taking from this? Why the f**k am I playing this b*tch bro? F**k all of you, f**k everything that you guys f**king stand for!"

Kai Cenat rages in front of his viewers, starts crying

Kai Cenat has a history of ranting on his streams, and his most recent one was no exception. This particular episode stemmed from his inability to achieve a single victory in Fall Guys during an extensive three-hour gaming session.

At approximately nine hours and fifty-eight minutes into the stream, Kai was visibly frustrated after once again being eliminated from the Fall Guys lobby. He vented his frustration by labeling some of his moderators "losers." He said:

"All you mods (Moderators) are f**king losers, bro! F**k you ni**as! I'm done with this f**king sh*t bro! F**k you ni**a! You f**king dumb a**, b*tch a** ni**as, f**k you b*tch! F**k you b*tch! Dead a** bro, I hate y'all ni**as bro! Why the f**k am I staying up for 10 hours b*tch?"

(Timestamp: 09:58:48)

At this moment, the streamer was visibly in tears. He further announced that he would be taking a break from streaming until at least later in the week when he flies to the United Kingdom to participate in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023.

For those wondering, Kai Cenat is set to make his debut on a football field in the SDMN FC vs YouTube All-Stars XI match in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. It is set to be live-streamed on September 9 on the official Sidemen YouTube channel.