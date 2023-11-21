Kento Yokota discusses Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - Synthesis changes, familiar heroes, favorite monsters, and more (Exclusive)

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is coming soon, and ahead of its launch, I had a chance to speak to Kento Yokota. Kento is the producer of the upcoming DQM title and has worked on a variety of Dragon Quest titles alongside Yuji Horii, the legend himself.

Though I have not played as many of the DQM titles as I’d like, Dragon Quest is my favorite franchise of all time. So, with that in mind, it’s a real pleasure to learn more about the upcoming Monsters title set within the story of Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen.

What makes Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince so special and interesting is that the protagonist of DQM is going to be Psaro, who was the final boss of the NES/Famicom classic RPG. It’s one of the greatest games in the franchise, so to see this character in a new light is exciting. It was a pleasure to chat with Kento Yokota and learn more about what he loves about Dragon Quest and this upcoming game.

Kento Yokota and team discuss the upcoming Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Q. First, thank you for taking the time to chat with us. Though you have been involved in a number of Dragon Quest games, including DQ Heroes, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry’s Wonderland SP, and more, the Dragon Quest Monsters franchise is really a special spin-off. How does it feel to be once again contributing to the Dragon Quest franchise?

Kento Yokota: The DRAGON QUEST series was originally played by my mother, and because of her influence, I’ve been playing the games since I was a child, so it’s something that has always been familiar to me. It makes me both happy and proud to be involved with such a franchise as a creator. I also hope to spread the charm and enjoyment of this series to audiences not only in Japan but also around the world.

Q. You aren’t alone, however. Yuji Horii, creator of the Dragon Quest franchise, is also involved as a General Director. What is it like working with such a world-renowned game designer?

Kento Yokota: Mr. Horii is one-of-a-kind with a flexible mind and fresh ideas that we would never find ourselves arriving at, no matter how much time we spend. He also has a very friendly personality. Having been able to work with Mr. Horii, whom I respect both as a creator and as a person, for more than 10 years brings me incredible joy, and he’s always been a great inspiration to me.

Q. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is a really fascinating twist on the franchise as a whole. Players will be controlling the final boss of Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen - Psaro himself. What talks were there to depict the Prince of Monsterkind as the protagonist of a DQM game?

Kento Yokota: There were several discussions that took place, which included Mr. Horii, about who would be the protagonist of this game. At one point, I suggested, “How about making Psaro the main character?” and Mr. Horii readily agreed to that suggestion. The deciding factors were that Psaro is well-suited for the DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS series since he is a demi-human with monster blood, that he is a popular character, and that many players would find this to be an unexpected surprise.

Q. How much of the Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince world is going to be familiar to long-time Dragon Quest fans like myself? Is it set in the same land, or is it instead going to send players to the lands of Randolfo the Tyrant?

Kento Yokota: We don’t want to spoil too much of what players can expect to see in the game yet, but some familiar locations, settings, and characters from DRAGON QUEST IV: Chapters of the Chosen will appear in DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince, but there are also many that’ll appear for the first time. Players can look forward to finding these intermixed in the world of this game.

Q. On the subject of familiarity, are there any new game mechanics you’d like to highlight for new and returning fans to keep an eye on?

Kento Yokota: The most distinct feature of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS is its synthesis system, where two monsters are combined to create a new monster. This system has been revamped in the latest game with adjustments to make it even more enjoyable and intuitive. I’d love for everyone to experience all the fun and intrigue—similar to that felt while exploring chemical reactions—that synthesis has to offer.

Q. Dragon Quest IV had some truly memorable characters, such as my personal favorite, Torneko Taloon (Tourneko). Will players be seeing some of those other protagonists or characters? Is that a spoiler?

Kento Yokota: What a coincidence! Torneko is also a personal favorite of mine too. As already shown through some footage, you’ll most likely encounter the Chosen Heroes that stood against Psaro in DRAGON QUEST IV: Chapters of the Chosen at some point in the journey. What conversations you’ll have with them…well, that still remains a secret. Other monsters closely associated with Psaro in DRAGON QUEST IV: Chapters of the Chosen may also make an appearance.

Q. Dragon Quest Monsters is certainly unique among the franchise’s spinoffs. The notion of collecting an army of those cute monsters is certainly one that has great appeal. Is it difficult to determine which monsters from classic entries return alongside new subspecies and groups?

Kento Yokota: The selection was made while keeping in mind the overall balance in terms of the number of monsters in each family, as well as the source game from which the monsters originated (i.e., which DRAGON QUEST title the monsters appeared in), so the process of balancing the selections was surprisingly difficult. However, I very much enjoyed the process and time spent thinking about the multitude of monsters, ruminating over wanting to bring a monster that may not have been so prominent in the original work into the limelight, among various other considerations.

Q. On the topic of Monsters, it always seems like every Dragon Quest game has a new type of Slime; can we expect the same in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, and if so, can you give us a hint on what it will be?

Kento Yokota: Yes, new types of slime will make an appearance! It goes without saying that they’re characterized by their distinct form and adorable charm, so you should be able to encounter some wonderful slimes with a design and setting that truly brings them to life.

Q. It’s been quite a few years since the last Dragon Quest Monsters title. Will any of the synthesis pairings from previous games (EG: DQM: Joker) be returning, or will they all be new, fresh ideas?

Kento Yokota: Not all, but most of the synthesis patterns have changed in the latest game as a result of the concept of synthesis changing. That being said, the rules of the synthesis system have always remained the same, so I hope everyone will be able to enjoy it and find new favorites.

Q. Many Dragon Quest fans have a favorite monster or monster group. Mine, for example, is the Machine Family (Killing Machine, Hunter Mech, etc.) or the Skeleton Family. What are your favorite monsters?

Kento Yokota: And yet another coincidence! I personally like Killing Machine and Overkilling Machine as well. (Laughs) Other favorites include the Wax Murderer from DRAGON QUEST V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride, and Gripevine and Digster, among a few others that have appeared in the DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS series.

Q. What are some of your favorite titles in the Dragon Quest series?

Kento Yokota: It would be DRAGON QUEST V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride. I have fond memories of chatting with my friends and working hard to progress through the story back when I was in elementary school.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince launches on the Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2023. It features a ton of monsters, new and old, and will bring players on an epic journey starring Dragon Quest IV’s very own Psaro.