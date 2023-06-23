Kiaraakitty gets banned for seventh time, fans speculate she's not a Twitch partner anymore

Facing her fourth ban in 2023, IRL Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty has been suspended from the platform again. Her previous ban, allegedly done in response to leaked audios where the streamer was heard defrauding several men, though rumored to be a permanent one, was canceled within two days. It is unclear when the current suspension will be lifted or why it has been imposed.

Kiaraakitty removed from Twitch Partner Program?

In the past, the streamer has attracted bans for violating parts of Twitch's guidelines regarding appropriate conduct on livestreams. The relevant guidelines which Kiaraakitty has been held in violation of during previous suspensions are provided below:

"We don’t permit streamers to be fully or partially nude, including exposing genitals or buttocks. We do not permit the visible outline of genitals, even when covered."

It further stated:

"For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples. We do not permit exposed underbust. Cleavage is unrestricted as long as these coverage requirements are met."

With her ban being announced four hours ago, the streamer has not made any statement addressing the same. Kiaraakitty generally does not comment on her ban but shared a selfie announcing the same last time.

The Twitch Partner program is a milestone for every Twitch creator. After reaching a certain level of following, they are provided the ability to run ads and offer subscriptions to fans, among other perks.

The page laying out the various requirements for qualifying as a partner clearly states that the partnership heavily depends on the creator not violating its Community Guidelines, Terms of Service, and DMCA Guidelines.

𝗙𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸𝗸 @Friskkmkay



Read: New Twitch Partner Requirements: A Message for the Non-Partners from a PartnerRead: tl.gd/n_1spmvnh New Twitch Partner Requirements: A Message for the Non-Partners from a PartnerRead: tl.gd/n_1spmvnh

Given Kiaraakitty's previous bans for guidelines violations, and the latest one yet to be addressed, many fans are speculating whether the streamer's Partner status has been removed entirely.

poforprez @arunmishra7777 @StreamerBans @kiaraakitty Even if she gets unbanned I don't think she will be a Twitch Partner anymore @StreamerBans @kiaraakitty Even if she gets unbanned I don't think she will be a Twitch Partner anymore

Given the frequent nature of her bans, some users joked about the reason for the latest one being "unknown."

Having begun her career in content creation in 2015, Kiaraakitty is Asia's most followed female IRL streamer. While often under fire from Twitch for alleged NSFW content, the streamer has built a considerable audience, with over 500,000 followers on the platform.

Poll : 0 votes