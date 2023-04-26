Why was controversial streamer Kiaraakitty banned for sixth time on Twitch?

Amazon-owned platform Twitch has once again banned Cheng "Kiaraakitty," a streamer who has been kicked off the platform six times. She has garnered a reputation for controversy, particularly after a leaked audio revealed her conning several men in 2021. At present, the precise reason for her suspension is unclear, but it is believed to be a permanent ban.

This isn't the first time she has been banned, as her tendency to be sexually suggestive during her streams has resulted in multiple suspensions in the past.

A video, however, has emerged on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, showing the Singaporean streamer revealing a suggestive portion of her "oiled breasts." It's unclear if this is the specific reason behind her suspension.

Was Kiaraakitty banned for exposed bust?

Being an OnlyFans model, Kiaraakitty has gained notoriety for her explicit content, leading to multiple bans on Twitch. In 2021, she was banned for a suggestive jacuzzi stream, and earlier this year (January 2023), she received her fifth ban for reportedly eating a sausage in a provocative manner.

The streamer's recent ban could have been due to her explicit display of a portion of her breasts in a suggestive manner. The clip in question is given below:

While Twitch's guidelines are unclear, their website states:

"We don’t permit streamers to be fully or partially nude, including exposing genitals or buttocks. We do not permit the visible outline of genitals, even when covered."

Also:

"For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples. We do not permit exposed underbust. Cleavage is unrestricted as long as these coverage requirements are met."

The streamer is yet to offer an explanation for her suspension. However, she did share a selfie on Twitter announcing her ban:

Streaming community reacts to ban

The streaming community has shared their thoughts on the situation, with many expressing that they were not surprised by the news of Kiaraakitty's suspension. Here are some notable reactions to the LSF post:

Some fans were also confused by Twitch's ban, as the platform's guidelines regarding half-exposed busts were not explicitly outlined. One user wrote:

Others suggested that the ban was a mere publicity stunt by Twitch (implying that Kiaraakitty will be unbanned again):

News of her ban garnered reactions from Twitter as well. Here are some of them:

DON SMITH @EP1CD0N @StreamerBans @kiaraakitty @Twitch start taking away their partnership with these girls when they get banned, as well keep her banned

Many believe that Kiaraakitty may switch to Kick (Stake and Trainwreckstv-backed platform launched in December 2022), as the platform is perceived to be more lenient than Twitch, despite its recent policy updates on nudity and suggestive content.

Kick has attracted a lot of controversy for allowing streamers to cross boundaries without any punishment on certain occasions.

