Contentious Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty has been banned yet again from the purple platform. According to the Streamerbans bot on Twitter, this was her fifth Twitch ban.

The influencer is known for her IRL content, which has drawn the ire of many and is criticized as being inappropriate. Counting this one, she has been banned twice this year, and the news caught the eye of many on Reddit and Twitter. In the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, one Redditor has claimed that Kiaraaitty's ban due to a TOS violation appears to be indefinite.

If her previous bans are any indication, the suspension will be lifted in a few days as the same "indefinite ban" information was circulated last month when her account was suspended for three days.

"Leave her banned at this point": Social media reacts to Kiaraakitty getting banned from Twitch twice in the last two months

Kiaraakitty is a streamer from Singapore and is primarily a Just Chatting and IRL content creator. Having created her Twitch account in 2014, she has gradually become quite popular on the platform, reaching the 400K follower mark a few days ago. Last month, she averaged about 3k concurrent average viewership and was in Hong Kong when the ban went into effect.

Considering this was her fifth suspension from the Amazon-owned platform, it indicates how controversial she is in the wider streaming community. Calls on Twitch to ban her gained considerable traction last month when some claimed that she had acted inappropriately on camera. Read more about the outrage here.

Similar sentiments have been echoed by many on social media since the news broke of her second suspension. Multiple people appeared quite pleased with Twitch for the ban. Readers should note, however, that the streamer has not divulged the reason for it, prompting many to speculate online.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter welcoming the penalty, with many insinuating that it should be permanent. Many outright criticized Twitch for allowing someone with so many suspensions to still stay partnered on their platform and flooded the Streamerbans replies with memes and messages celebrating the ban:

DON SMITH @EP1CD0N @StreamerBans @kiaraakitty If this was a guy they would never get unbanned, keep her banned please @StreamerBans @kiaraakitty If this was a guy they would never get unbanned, keep her banned please

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were much of the same, with many wondering why and how Kiaraakitty had survived on the platform for so long.

Many brought up her controversial past and allegations of scamming people as reasons why Kiaraakitty should be banned from Twitch. One Redditor even claimed that she had been banned more than eight times in total.

As pointed out by many, because the ban is indefinite, it is unclear how long she will be unable to stream. So fans must be patient and wait for the news that should ideally come within a week or so.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes