"Is she the streamer who scammed her fans...?": Social media reacts as Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty gets banned from platform

Controversial streamer Kiaraakitty has received her fourth ban from Twitch, as reported by the automated ban tracker StreamerBans on January 22. The bot's post on Twitter has garnered a lot of attention, with responses from fans supporting the suspension.

The content creator is known to play a lot of different games on her streams, such as GTA and Counter Strike: Global Offensive. However, she is primarily a Just Chatting streamer who also does quite a bit of IRL content and traveling. Incidentally, according to her Twitter posts, her last stream before the ban was about hiking in Taipei.

As news of the suspension spread across social media, Redditors from r/LivestreamFail started talking about the streamer, with many bringing up Kiaraakitty's past controversies, including claims of her 'scamming' people. One community member wrote:

"Is she that streamer who scammed her fans or some s**t?"

Redditors discussing the streamer's past controversies (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

With that out of the way, it's time to look into why she was suspended.

Why was Kiaraakitty banned from Twitch?

Livestreaming is a form of entertainment that is different from other standard video-based content partly because of how unfiltered it is. Any action, whether intentional or otherwise, that violates a platform's terms of service can get a streamer banned. This puts IRL content creators in jeopardy since anything can happen in front of the camera that is out of their control.

Kiaraakitty herself has a track record of contentious bans, with some of them being attributed to "wardrobe malfunctions" during livestreams. The issue of streamers such as Amouranth being banned for similar reasons has been a hot topic of conversation for many in the community over the years.

While Kiaraakitty has not shared the real reason for the ban, many in the comment section of StreamerBans' post believe it was due to inappropriate dressing:

Some fans even welcomed the ban, calling on Twitch to make it permanent:

SideFX @Sidefx06 @StreamerBans @kiaraakitty Turns out wearing just a bra even out in public isnt ok! Who would have guessed. This better be perm. So tired of seeing these 3rd ban, 4th ban, 800th ban and still being allowed to come back. @StreamerBans @kiaraakitty Turns out wearing just a bra even out in public isnt ok! Who would have guessed. This better be perm. So tired of seeing these 3rd ban, 4th ban, 800th ban and still being allowed to come back.

Based on allegations of scams Kiaraakitty has reportedly perpetrated in the past, the ban started a debate on r/LivestreamFail. As a result, many brought up streamers such as ItsSliker and Adin Ross, who have promoted or straight-up 'scammed' their viewers with "fraudulent" products.

Redditors wondered why Twitch doesn't do anything about creators pushing scam cryptocurrency projects and people who have publicly admitted to having taken money from followers under false pretenses.

Redditors discussing scammy streamers that Twitch doesn't ban (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

The scams that the streamer was involved in were exposed by an online investigation years ago, links to which were also shared extensively on the subreddit.

