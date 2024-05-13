Kick streamer goes viral for giving outrageous dares to people while "abusing Kai Cenat's power"

Kick streamer Stunna has recently been making the rounds on social media for his video where he pretended to be Twitch star Kai Cenat's "cousin". In the YouTube video titled Abusing Kai Cenats Power, the creator used a greenscreen to mimic Kai's iconic background room for added authenticity. Stunna used the Monkey app, which allows users to video call with others around the world randomly. He then had individuals he met on the app do various extreme "dares", promising he would let them meet Kai.

Although most of these were harmless, the creator went as far as to ask a fan to drink toilet water.

Kick streamer Stunna goes viral after pretending to know Kai Cenat and giving out extreme dares

Stunna is an upcoming creator with content focused on interactions with others using the Monkey app. The streamer has only 412 followers on Kick, with 1,350 subscribers on YouTube. His videos mostly revolve around "abusing Kai Cenats Power" by using a greenscreen and faking his identity as someone who is in direct contact with the Twitch creator as a way to prank strangers.

In the full video put up on YouTube, which is the second part of the series, the creator can be seen asking fans to do many outlandish acts, even asking one to drink water from a toilet bowl. Unfortunately, the fan obliged and could be seen scooping the water from the bowl using a cup and upon being asked by the creator, even swallowing the water. The fan simply cut the call after learning that the creator did not know Kai.

Other fans got less intense dares, such as smashing eggs on their heads or their friends' heads and pouring copious amounts of milk on themselves. Invariably, the content creator then revealed to the persistent fans that he was using the greenscreen to trick them, much to their dismay.

Monkey app is used by many creators to interact with strangers, some of whom even turn out to be fans, in a manner that is entertaining for their audience. Similarly, Kick creator and Adin Ross' good friend Cameron "Cuffem" went on the app to have such an experience. However, things turned south after he was trolled on the platform by a woman, who called him the "ugliest thing in the world". The creator was not very impressed afterward and seemed to not only close Monkey but also to suddenly end the live stream.