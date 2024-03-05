"Bro got violated": Viewers react as Kick streamer Cuffem ends stream after being trolled about his looks

A clip of Kick streamer Cameron "Cuffem" has gone viral on social media after he got trolled by a woman while livestreaming the video chat service Monkey on his channel. The random stranger insinuated that he was ugly, which led Cameron to first attempt a smile. Still, it appears that the insult was too much for the streamer to take, as he abruptly ended his stream after the interaction.

As such, the clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many viewers piling on Cuffem for not being able to take the heat. One X user, @ViolentFight, described the woman's insult as a violation, responding to the video with this:

"Bro got VIOLATED"

Cuffem got called "the ugliest thing in the world" while streaming on Kick

Since Omegle shut down, content creators and streamers have been using similar websites, such as Monkey, to interact with random strangers while livestreaming to their audience. While such a move can result in some wholesome interactions, more often than not, the conversations usually turn toxic, with users trading insults.

Nonetheless, many popular streamers such as IShowSpeed are known for going on such websites and often end up coming out with some hilarious clips to the amusement of viewers. Cuffem was doing the same on his latest Kick stream. However, it went south pretty fast after he got matched up with a person who seemed to be covered up.

While the face of the stranger could not be seen, a woman's voice promptly insulted the streamer, saying:

"Oh my gosh, that's the ugliest thing in the world!"

As expected, Cuffem did not appreciate it one bit and immediately clicked away. But the Kick creator not only closed Monkey, the live-chatting service, but he also appeared to abruptly stop the whole stream without acknowledging the audience. The clip captures the moment the screen froze for his viewers.

The video has been reshared on social media, with fans and others in the community giving their take on the whole incident. Some appeared to be roasting him further and made fun of him for getting mad, while others pushed back against the comments by noting that the person who had said those words was covered up and hiding in the dark.

Here are some of the general reactions:

Cuffem is quite a controversial content creator himself, having caused a scandal back in October 2023 when he and a bunch of other Kick streamers got into an all-out brawl on camera, resulting in many people getting banned from the platform as a direct result.