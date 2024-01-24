"This the last thing he needs" - Fans react as Adin Ross and Cuffem pelt eggs at Cheesur's home during IRL stream 

Kick streamers Adin Ross and Cameron "Cuffem" orchestrated a rather unusual prank on their fellow Kick streamer and friend Nermin "Cheesur." Taking to Adin's in-real-life (IRL) stream in Miami, the pair approached Cheesur's residence and playfully threw several eggs at his windows before running away. The entire shenanigan was naturally seen by many.

The clip was later shared on X by a verified Kick page (@kick_clips), garnering several comments. One user questioned whether throwing eggs was the most creative choice for their prank:

"Cheesur has such a stressful life this is the last thing he needs."

Adin Ross and Cuffem prank Cheesur by throwing eggs at his house

Adin Ross and Cuffem have a history of being trolls, and their collaborative streams often involve playful antics. In this instance, the duo continued their tradition of mischief by deciding to pull a prank on Cheesur, the controversial Kick streamer.

In the IRL stream, the duo was captured walking in front of Cheesur's house. Subsequently, Cuffem produced eggs from his pocket and began throwing them toward the windows, adding an unexpected twist to the prank.

Reacting to the shtick, Adin exclaimed:

"The neighbours gonna see. Cuffem is a r*tard (while laughing). He's looking (Cheesur). Let's go! (After finishing the entire rack)."

After swiftly hurling all the eggs they had, the duo hurriedly retreated from the location, making a quick dash back to the car parked a few feet away.

What did the community say?

The video clip made its way to X (formerly Twitter) and elicited a range of reactions. While some viewers found it amusing, others criticized the prank, deeming it childish. One user wrote:

"Aren't these supposed to be adults?"

Some viewers pointed out that Adin Ross and Cuffem arrived in a fancy Rolls Royce just to throw eggs at their friend's house, adding an ironic twist to the prank:

"That's wild driving a million-dollar wheel to egg your boy's house."

Here are some of the other reactions:

This isn't the only news about Adin Ross making headlines today (January 24). He also shared unusual information, claiming someone placed a bounty on him.