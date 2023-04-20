Who is Cuffem? Kick streamer goes viral after having a violent breakup with his girlfriend

Kick streamer Cameron Jordan, aka Cuffem, has gone viral after having a violent altercation with his partner on his latest stream. Clips of the prolonged incident where Jordan and his girlfriend were fighting with each other were shared by viewers, and Adin Ross reacted to it on his livestream.

The fight started off with a verbal spat but quickly escalated into physical acts of violence such as breaking glass and throwing objects. In one clip, Cuffem's partner can be seen throwing a bag at him after he repeatedly tells her to confirm that they have broken up.

"Oh yeah and by the way, me and Jane broke up. Tell 'em, tell'em."

wynzmans @WYNZMANS Fellas what y’all doing if you’re girl does this 🤦‍♀️ Fellas what y’all doing if you’re girl does this 🤦‍♀️😂 https://t.co/wiZUwrZIxX

The streamer dodged it and promptly announced that the bag had hit their pet:

"You just hit the cat, bro. You just hit the cat"

He then asked her to leave the room:

"Close the f*cking door, close the door. Close the door, you're doing too much!"

Some details about Cuffem, the Kick streamer who had a violent altercation with his partner on stream

Cuffem is not only a streamer but also a songwriter and rapper who has several original songs and covers on YouTube and SoundCloud. He is also close to Adin Ross and has frequently collaborated with him, appearing on dating shows and streams. Here's a clip of him rapping for Ross from last year.

The streamer is quite popular on Twitch and is still partnered on the purple platform with over 200K followers. Twitch Tracker notes that he had an average of about 2K viewers when last streamed on the platform in January 2023.

Since then, Cuffem has shifted to a relatively new streaming platform. Much like his friend Adin Ross and other streamers such as GMHikaru, he primarily streams on Kick, the relatively new streaming platform making waves in the industry due to its lucrative financial offers.

As for the recent controversy, clips of an altercation with his girlfriend in which she can be seen throwing glass utensils at him have gone viral on Twitter. Here is one of those clips where the sound of glass breaking can be heard quite clearly before the two continue arguing with each other.

His friend Adin Ross was streaming around the same time and tuned in to watch the fight go down on Kick. Fans can see an almost 30-minute long video uploaded on YouTube where Adin Ross watched Cuffem and his girlfriend's argument.

Although nobody got hurt during the fight, it is not uncommon for streamers to get injured while streaming. Here is a list of five streamers who injured themselves during a broadcast.

