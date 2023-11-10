Ranking IShowSpeed’s 5 best Omegle moments as video chat site shuts down

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" stands as one of the foremost streamers, specializing in Omegle-focused content. Unfortunately, the widely-used video-chatting platform is closing its doors after a remarkable 14-year run. For those unaware, attempting to access the website now proves futile. Clicking on it reveals a message from the company, explaining that it is forced to shut down after being at the center of numerous problematic instances.

In commemoration of the popular website's closure after several years, this article will spotlight five memorable instances when IShowSpeed went viral on the website.

(Note: Many of the streamer's content is also on OmeTV, which is an Omegle-like chatting platform)

Five times IShowSpeed went viral due to his Omegle content

5) Meeting Ronaldo on Omegle

The first entry on the list traces back to May 2022, when IShowSpeed donned a furry costume for a prank on Omegle. However, the prank took an unexpected turn when he encountered a screen recording of Ronaldo. Believing it was the genuine Ronaldo, the streamer unwittingly showcased his usual animated reaction.

Notably, this incident occurred before he had actually met Ronaldo (June 2023). The clip swiftly gained traction, amassing over 14 million views on his alternative YouTube channel.

4) Trolling with Kai Cenat

In September 2023, during a livestream on Rumble, the YouTuber teamed up with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat for a unique Omegle-themed prank. The duo devised a plan, stationing two women in front of the camera while they concealed themselves beneath the desk.

As unsuspecting strangers started to interact with the women, often in a flirtatious manner, the two streamers reappeared in front of the camera, seizing the opportunity to playfully troll and surprise their unsuspecting audience. The entire prank is available on Kai Cenat's secondary YouTube channel and has nearly a million views.

3) Goes live with Moxie robot

IShowSpeed, known for his adventurous approach in streams, showcased his experimental side in February 2023. During a live session on Omegle, the streamer introduced the Moxie robot, an AI robot with interactive capabilities similar to Alexa or Siri.

The robot is priced at around a thousand dollars on Amazon. It boasts sensors that can detect users' voices and provide responses accordingly.

In a comical twist, as he engaged with strangers, the robot intercepted their speech, responding with its own words, resulting in moments of confusion and hilarity for both the streamer and the unsuspecting participants.

2) Catfishes people online

Continuing his trend of experimentation, IShowSpeed humorously purchased a rubber bust of a woman. He planned to use it to playfully troll and catfish people on Omegle. Concealing his face, he strategically positioned only the relevant part on the screen, effectively fooling unsuspecting strangers into thinking they were interacting with a woman.

Predictably, when the strangers, mostly men, engaged suggestively, the streamer would swiftly reveal himself, popping his head back onto the screen and catching the unsuspecting participants in a moment of embarrassment.

1) Nearly cries after being pressed by a fan

The streamer faced his most embarrassing and viral moment earlier this year in August when he inadvertently exposed his private parts during a live stream. This incident sparked a significant uproar, with many fans playfully dubbing him "IShowMeat."

The trend persisted when, later that month, IShowSpeed joined Omegle and encountered one of his fans who playfully addressed him by the nickname "IShowMeat," referencing the earlier incident.

The fan continued to press him about the incident, prompting an emotional reaction from the streamer. Almost moved to tears, he passionately urged the fan to cease using that name about him.

As previously noted, with the imminent shutdown of Omegle, it's worth mentioning that the streamer frequently utilizes an alternative platform, OmeTV. Given this, it seems unlikely that he will discontinue creating content of this nature in the future.