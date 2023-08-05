Killer Instinct devs tease 10th-anniversary update - Balance, improved matchmaking, and more

Killer Instinct’s developers at Iron Galaxy made a huge update announcement this weekend. To celebrate the fighting game’s 10th anniversary, the developers unveiled that an update is on the way this year. While they didn’t give specific reveals, there are a few topics fans can look forward to, such as 4K support on the Xbox Series X|S consoles. Its timing is excellent as EVO 2023 will take place this weekend and fighting game players around the world will tune in.

It has been roughly five years since this game has had an update, but it appears to be back on the menu with this 10th anniversary. Here’s what fans can look forward to later in 2023 from the classic fighting game franchise.

After 5 years, Killer Instinct to receive an update for the game’s 10th anniversary

Killer Instinct @KillerInstinct Our friends @IronGalaxy are back! And together, we’re bringing you Killer Instinct's free 10th Anniversary Update later this year – including a balance update, improved matchmaking, and 4K support for Series X|S.



More info coming soon!

Killer Instinct was originally released on the Xbox One in 2013, developed by Double Helix. However, Iron Galaxy would take up the mantle and work on the Microsoft property later in its life. With the game about to celebrate its 10th anniversary, its publishers made a huge announcement on their social media.

Iron Galaxy is officially back to work on a major 10th-anniversary update for the hit fighting game. While new content does not seem to be on the way, some important changes are coming to the 10-year-old fighting game.

After five years, a new Killer Instinct update is coming to improve the quality of life for Xbox players (Image via Iron Galaxy)

According to social media, fans can look forward to a balance update, improved matchmaking, and 4K support for the Series X|S consoles. It sounds like every character will be retuned and rebalanced to help shift the meta in a new direction.

The last update for this game was back in March 2018, so it’s been a significant amount of time since it has seen a patch. The developers did not give a release date, but it is confirmed to be coming later this year.

Unfortunately, Iron Galaxy and Killer Instinct didn’t give further details about the 10th-anniversary update. At the very least, there will be a major balance update, and matchmaking will be improved. Rare's classic fighting game series is back, thanks to this update.