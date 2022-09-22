5 best SNES fighting games

The SNES library is filled with classic games that are remembered fondly by players around the world. While RPGs and platformers predominate in the SNES library, there are a few excellent arcade games as well. Some were arcade ports, while others were original games, but they were not all created equal.

Certain Super Nintendo fighting games, even if they weren't great, are still remembered, such as Ballz 3D, a ridiculous game in which players made of balls battled each other to a bizarre soundtrack filled with uncomfortable moaning in the background.

Fighting games with sharp arcade ports, such as Street Fighter Alpha 2, made the cut. Clayfighter 2: Judgment Clay, a clear improvement over the previous game in almost every parameter, deserves to be mentioned here as well.

But which SNES fighting games are the clear victors in this battle?

5) Gundam Wing: Endless Duel

One of the Japanese-only SNES games on this list, Gundam Wing: Endless Duel has a massive following, and it’s not hard to see why. The mobile suits were massive and their attacks were awe-inspiring in this gorgeous, mechanically sound fighting game.

The game does not even require a Japanese translation patch for players who only want to compete against their friends. It's simple to pick up and battle with other players because it's obvious which mobile suit is which. As far as SNES games go, this one still has a relatively strong competitive presence as well.

4) Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden 2

Of course, a Dragon Ball game had to be on this list. Not all of the SNES Dragon Ball games were necessarily fighting games, but Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden 2 was arguably the best of the bunch.

Its visuals were excellent and the characters in the game were excellently represented. The attacks looked and felt great to use and the gameplay was tight. Players could fly up and away from their opponents, firing down ki-blasts from a safe distance.

It even had a branching story mode. It's also worth noting that Goku, a secret character, was not included in the main playable cast. It made sense given that this mostly took place during the Cell games and both Broly and Goku were secret characters. The cast of the game included Gohan, Trunks, Cell, Cell Jr., Piccolo, and movie-only characters such as Bojack. When it comes to SNES games, this fighting game is a must-play.

3) Killer Instinct

One of the coolest things about Killer Instinct was the “Killer Cuts” album that it also came with. Games coming with an OST were pretty rare at that point in time. An undisputed king of fighting games in the 90s, this arcade version was a smash hit.

The characters were all distinct from other fighting games at the time, and performing a few infinite combos in the game was simple. All of the characters had access to "Ultra" combos that hit for 80-90 hits and improved with practise.

Despite being a step down from the arcade, it stood out for its sharp, combo-oriented gameplay, distinct visuals, and music. Who doesn't remember Cinder juggling someone across the screen indefinitely?

2) Ultimate MK 3

I played all of these games at some point, but my favorites were the top three when they were at their peak. Sure, the 32-bit and arcade versions were far superior, but Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 was a daring move for a SNES game.

It featured a large cast of well-known characters, numerous stages, and, of course, buckets of bones, blood, and gore. Nobody was immune to the Fatalities, which included being blown up, melted, chopped, or eaten. The game is essentially a reworked version of Mortal Kombat 3 for the SNES, but is that such a bad thing?

Mortal Kombat's decision to use a "block" button rather than hold backward was still quite novel in the world of fighting games. Simply put, Ultimate MK 3 ruled.

1) Super Street Fighter 2

Super Street Fighter 2 is by far the best way to play Street Fighter on the SNES. Street Fighter 2 Turbo is faster in terms of gameplay movement, but it lacks the updates brought to the console by Super Street Fighter 2.

Cammy, Dee Jay, Fei Long, and T. Hawk joined the already filled roster of World Warriors. In addition, characters’ movesets would be adjusted and changed, such as with Ken and Ryu. Ken’s Fierce Shoryuken, for the first time, would catch his fist on fire, for example.

It was visually stunning, and it included remixes of familiar stages as well as four new stages that came with the new characters. Is it a deep and complex fighting game? No way, it's the early days of Street Fighter. However, the Tournament Mode makes it enjoyable for up to 8 players.

Many gamers have fond memories of playing this on the Super Nintendo. No matter what your experience with the Street Fighter franchise is, it’s an excellent addition to any collection.

There is a fighting game for every type of gamer on the Super Nintendo, whether it is Ranma 12: Hard Battle, Clay Fighter, or Art of Fighting. Classics abound on the Super Nintendo, and there's never a bad time to pick one up and play with a friend.

