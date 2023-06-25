"Kind of scary": MrBeast reveals he declined invitation to ride in OceanGate's Titan submersible

On June 25, popular YouTube content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" revealed that he was invited to be one of the passengers on OceanGate's Titan submersible. On Twitter, he posted a screenshot of a text message he received, presumably from one of the passengers. The message explained the sub's voyage to the site of the infamous Titanic wreckage and asked the YouTuber to come along.

The OceanGate Titan has been the subject of extensive mass media coverage following its disappearance earlier this week. The submersible's wreckage was later found, suggesting that it likely imploded during its descent, instantly killing all five passengers.

Fans reacted to MrBeast's tweet, with many expressing their relief that the popular YouTuber declined the invitation to board the ill-fated submersible.

"I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it."

The tragedy of the OceanGate Titan has been the subject of large-scale media coverage over the past week. The submersible, designed by American diving company OceanGate, imploded during its descent to the wreckage site of the infamous RMS Titanic.

The vehicle was designed to only fit five occupants. They had paid $250,000 USD to travel in the submersible, hoping to get a firsthand look at the Titanic. The Titan had made several successful voyages down to the wreckage site earlier. However, it imploded under the pressure this time, possibly from being worn down after several runs.

MrBeast was invited, presumably by one of the passengers who died in the implosion, to ride in the OceanGate Titan. The YouTuber declined. Although he did not state his reason for declining the invitation, it was possible he was made aware of the potential safety risks from the submersible's design.

The YouTuber shared the invitation he received via text message with his Twitter followers. Many expressed their relief that he was not among the five occupants of the Titan.

PhillyBeatzU @PhillyBeatzU @MrBeast I don’t think your team would’ve green lit it even if you said yea after all the safety checks you mentioned happen before a video like the Antarctic one you did. It’s still crazy to think $1 submarine vs $1000000 submarine could have happened if didn’t have a safety team @MrBeast I don’t think your team would’ve green lit it even if you said yea after all the safety checks you mentioned happen before a video like the Antarctic one you did. It’s still crazy to think $1 submarine vs $1000000 submarine could have happened if didn’t have a safety team

Although some highlighted the potential angle to make good content out of seeing the Titanic in-person, the risk proved far too great. Others questioned what would have happened if he was on board and how different the media coverage would have been if a YouTuber with over 162 million subscribers suddenly went missing.

It was indeed lucky that MrBeast declined the invitation, both for his own sake and for his fans.

