KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mortal, Techno Gamerz and more to feature in OnePlus Dominate 2.0 gaming event

OnePlus is back with the second edition of their popular mobile gaming tournament, OnePlus Dominate 2.0.

Like the previous edition, the tournament will see prominent Indian cricketers and pro gamers facing off against each other in COD Mobile.

Also read: OnePlus Dominate 2.0 COD Mobile tournament: Event date, players, where to watch, and more

OnePlus Dominate 2.0 gaming event

Renowned Indian cricketers including KL Rahul, Shreya Iyer, Smriti Mandhana and Yuzvendra Chahal will captain teams in the OnePlus Dominate 2.0 tournament. Gamers like Techno Gamerz, Payal Gaming, Mortal and Mythpat will also lead their respective teams in the gaming event.

Indian batsman KL Rahul had this to say about OnePlus Dominate 2.0:

“With Dominate 2.0, OnePlus has built a unique engagement opportunity for the entire OnePlus community, and I am excited to be part of this project for the second time. I am looking forward to some great gaming sessions with my fellow contenders and having a memorable experience.”

Meanwhile, Indian women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana said this about the tournament:

Advertisement

“Being part of the first edition of Dominate, I had a wonderful time gaming alongside the best gamers in the country. I look forward to experiencing gaming on the brand-new OnePlus 9R 5G and exploring what it has to offer.”

Players can catch all the OnePlus Dominate action on OnePlus India's official YouTube channel from 3:00 PM IST (+5:30 GMT) on April 15, 2021. The link to the channel is provided below.

YouTube channel: Click here

Also read: The way things are in COD Mobile BR it's far away from PUBG Mobile, but it's about time we get to see competitive BR: Sai Akshay "Lezra" Thirumal, assault player for GodLike