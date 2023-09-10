Korean IRL streamer s*xually harassed in Hong Kong on camera, viewers express shock and concern

An IRL streamer who was live broadcasting from Hong Kong was s*xually harassed by a stranger hovering around her in a deserted stairwell. The assault has left many viewers concerned for the creator's safety after the news spread in the streaming-focused subreddit r/LiveStreamFail. Many Redditors are shocked at the blatant assault against the creator, with many demanding police take action.

As per regular viewers, the streamer, originally from South Korea, will be leaving Hong Kong tomorrow and has refrained from filing a police report to avoid further confrontation with the man who forced himself onto her.

"Can't imagine how uncomfortable she was...": Social media reacts strongly to Korean streamer being s*xually assaulted by man in Hong Kong

Reddit reacts (Image via LivestreamFails/Reddit)

IRL streamers worldwide have been streaming live broadcasting of their vlogs for viewers to watch for a while now. There have been multiple instances of crimes and other major events being caught on camera by streamers. However, viewers were shocked at how the stranger blatantly harassed the creator while she was live-streaming it, knowing well that his face would also be captured on camera.

"That poor girl. I was physically cringing and pulling away from my screen, I can't even imagine how uncomfortable she was."

After the news spread on wider social media, many viewers pointed out that the man who assaulted her did show his face to the camera and encouraged her to go to the police. Some have pointed out that with Hong Kong's infrastructure, it would not take much for the police to find the perpetrator.

However, regular viewers have also mentioned that the Twitch creator is not willing to file a police report because "she is scared of revenge," considering she is a public figure. Some have seconded this argument, calling it smart.

Either way, the shocking news spread within the streaming community, with many expressing outrage online. Content creators dealing with harassment while out in public is not new. This year alone, another Twitch creator was harassed on camera, with the man getting jailed after she called the authorities.