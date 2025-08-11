  • home icon
  • Korean mythology game Woochi the Wayfarer announced for PC and consoles

By Siddharth Patil
Published Aug 11, 2025 19:26 GMT
Woochi the Wayfarer announcement
Get ready to tackle unfathomable evil in this exciting new action game (Image via NEXON Games)

Publisher NEXON Games has revealed Woochi the Wayfarer, a new action-adventure game based on Korean mythology. Developed by LoreVault Studio, the upcoming title is in development for PC and console, namely the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Additionally, a brief teaser trailer offers a glimpse of the setting, characters, and design.

Here's what we know about this exciting new title, including its premise.

Woochi the Wayfarer is a new video game foray into Korean culture and myths

youtube-cover
This single-player story is based on the classic Korean novel The Tale of Jeon Woochi, and features Jeon Woochi, a Dosa (Mage of the Way). It is set in a supernatural world of monsters and magic from traditional Korean culture. That said, it also has historical roots as it is set in the Joseon era of Korea.

The trailer features the titular Woochi facing off against a malevolent shaman named Myoan, with impressive, detailed visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5. It also aims to be authentic to the source material, as the development team is collaborating with experts in Korean folklore and music to bring its world to life.

In fact, composer Jung Jae-il, known for his work on the Korean movie Parasite as well as the Netflix series Squid Game, is involved with Woochi the Wayfarer. As such, it is expected to be a serious product that promises to capture global mainstream appeal.

With the popularity of action game contemporaries like Nioh and Black Myth Wukong, which pick more than a few pages from Japanese and Chinese mythology, respectively, this upcoming title from NEXON Games and LoreVault Studio has the opportunity to carve its own niche if done right.

As mentioned, Woochi the Wayfarer is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

