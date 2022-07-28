Krafton announces New State Mobile x Assassin's Creed collab

During its first year on the market, New State Mobile has had multiple successful collaborations that have made the game even more inclusive to its rapidly expanding audience. Adding one more name to this list, Krafton recently announced a collaboration with Ubisoft to bring the world of Assassin's Creed to their futuristic mobile title.

By incorporating Assassin's Creed-themed items, this partnership will present fans with a distinctive and immersive experience they will not want to miss. This announcement has surprised gamers, who are excited about the prospects as a lot will be coming their way.

New State Mobile announces collaboration with Assassin's Creed

Krafton unveiled its partnership with Ubisoft and Assassin's Creed on July 28, 2022. This is the second time that the battle royale title has worked in tandem with another game, and the developers certainly have a lot of surprises in store that players will enjoy.

The collaboration with the renowned franchise is slated to arrive in New State Mobile on August 18, 2022, and gamers can continue to enjoy the new additions for the entire month before its completion on September 21, 2022.

They can acquire Assassin's Creed-themed cosmetics, including outfits, skins, and other exclusive items that will be available through time-limited events, collaboration crates, login events, and more.

NEW STATE MOBILE @NEWSTATEMOBILE

Become a master assassin in NEW STATE MOBILE ⚔️



#NEWSTATEMOBILE #AssassinsCreed #NewStatexAssassinsCreed We're happy to announce that 'Assassin's Creed' is joining the game for our August collaboration!Become a master assassin in NEW STATE MOBILE ⚔️ We're happy to announce that 'Assassin's Creed' is joining the game for our August collaboration!Become a master assassin in NEW STATE MOBILE ⚔️#NEWSTATEMOBILE #AssassinsCreed #NewStatexAssassinsCreed https://t.co/lDIRnZSeZ5

More than thirty themed items are up for grabs, which will undoubtedly form a key attraction in the community. Besides iconic costumes from this franchise like Ezio's Outfit from Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Shay's Outfit from Assassin's Creed Rogue, the list of other items comprises:

Upgradeable SIG-MCX Skin

Vehicle Skins (x2)

Parachute Skin

Wappen, and more

Other major highlights of the impending partnership will be the daily sign-in rewards as well as the story missions that will allow players to uncover the truth about rumors that Templars and Assassins are present on Erangel and Troi.

With the official announcement, gamers are waiting for the collaboration to commence in the battle royale title with bated breath. However, they will have to wait a few days for the same. For the time being, they can follow the game's official handles to stay updated on any new developments.

New State Mobile's collaboration with Assassin's Creed comes after multiple successful collaborations in the previous month, including with Rimac in January, McLaren in March, Among Us and NieR in April. This has elevated the expectations, which Krafton will surely surpass with the current partnership.

