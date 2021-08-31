Krafton permanently bans 1,95,423 BGMI accounts for illegal programs

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been making great strides since its launch. Within 45 days, the game has surpassed 50 Million downloads. The game is on top of the charts on Google Play Store and was recently released on iOS.

While enjoying success, there have been some hurdles to the game. The biggest issue has been hackers who not only ruin other people's gaming experience but also destroy the sanctity of the game.

In order to counter this problem, the developers of BGMI have developed an anti-cheat system that discovers irregular activity and punishes the perpetrators.

Krafton also publishes weekly reports on the number of banned accounts since the launch of BGMI. Krafton has published three reports to date, and today the company published its fourth regarding punishment against forbidden practices.

Krafton bans 1,95,423 BGMI accounts for illegal programs

The BGMI developers have banned 195,423 accounts for using illegal software as part of this week's report, i.e., from August 20 to August 26. Compared to last week, 28 per cent fewer accounts were banned. Developers have banned around 1 million accounts for cheating since July 30.

All other players can now see cheaters being banned in real-time from the game as they cheat. Hardcore gamers and casual players can also report cheaters they encounter in BGMI through the in-game reporting mechanism.

Here's is what BGMI had to say:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment."

Krafton also reiterated its commitment to enact harsh penalties against cheaters to protect players from unfair and unpleasant situations.

As a way to promote India's esports ecosystem, BGMI is hosting an INR 1 crore tournament referred to as BGIS (Battle Grounds Mobile India Series).

The Korean-based company recently launched its initial public offering on the Korean Exchange for 3.8 billion USD. Part of the funds will be invested in India. In addition, Krafton has announced a new Battle Royale game, New State, for which pre-registration has already begun.

Edited by R. Elahi