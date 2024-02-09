Krafton reveals roadmap for PUBG Mobile Esports South Korea 2024 

Krafton has announced the roadmap map for the PUBG Mobile Esports South Korea 2024. The company will host many official events in the country this year and provide slots to the regional teams to compete in international events. The PMPS Season 0 will be the first major competition in the country, where the top clubs will battle for one slot in the upcoming PMGO Brazil.

Krafton will host a total of four seasons of the PUBG Mobile Pro Series (PMPS) in 2024. They will also conduct two tournaments of the Rivals Cup (PMRC). Since there will be three international events this year, South Korean teams will be given slots to participate in those prestigious tournaments.

Roadmap and calendar for PUBG Mobile Esports South Korea 2024

1) March: PMPS Season 0

The Pro Series Season 0 will be held from March 1 to 3, 2024. The winner of the contest will take part in the Global Open (PMGO) Main Event, scheduled for April 5 to 7, 2024. It will be the game's first international event of the year, where top clubs from around the world will fight for a cash prize pool of $500,000.

2) April and May: PMPS Season 1

After the conclusion of the PMGO, the PMPS Season 1 will be held in April and May. Several South Korean teams will clash with each other for the title. The company has not yet disclosed the details of this competition.

3) June: PMRC

In June 2024, the Rivals Cup will feature the top eight clubs from South Korea and Japan. It is a major tournament for both countries, as their teams will compete against each other for glory. However, Krafton did not mention the process of selecting teams for the PMRC.

4) July and August: PMWI and PMPS Season 2

In July 2024, the PUBG Mobile World Invitational will host many teams worldwide in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This second international event of the year will feature a humongous prize pool of $3 million. The top South Korean squads will contest in this battle. After this event, the PMPS Season 2 will start in late July and conclude in August.

5) September and October: PMPS Season 3 and PMRC

Season 3 of the PMPS will kick off in September and wrap up in October. The second Rivals Cup of the year will also be organized in October 2024.

Expand Tweet

6) November and December: PMGC 2024

The Global Championship (PMGC) is scheduled to be played in the United Kingdom this year. The best PUBG Mobile teams from across the globe will be seen contesting for a massive $3 million prize pool.