Krafton thanks Indian fans for the overwhelming response to Battlegrounds Mobile India

KRAFTON thanks Indian fans for their overwhelming response to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Receives 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store in two weeks

New Delhi, 3rd June 2021: KRAFTON, the South Korean video game developer, thanked Indian gaming enthusiasts for their sublime response to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA since opening up pre-registration in India.

Developed by KRAFTON, the pre-registration for the game went live on the Google Play Store for fans in India on the 18th of May. It received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, crossing 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks.

Speaking on the tremendous response from Indian fans, CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc., said,

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP first developed by me and my team in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players.”

The release date for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be announced at a later date.

The fans can continue pre-registering for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA on Google Play Store Link by clicking on the “Pre-Register” button, and their pre-registration rewards will automatically be available to claim after the game's launch.

For more information on the game, updated news, and vital security safeguards in place, please visit https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com

