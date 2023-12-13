KSI appears in IShowSpeed's YouTube stream in Miami days before their scheduled boxing match

With only a couple of days left until his boxing match against Darren "IShowSpeed" on December 15, 2023, Olajide "JJ" Olatunji, better known as KSI, made an appearance on his opponent's YouTube livestream. After weeks of banter, the two content creators met up IRL. They even had a face-off of sorts before the Englishman left the broadcast, with fans egging them on.

IShowSpeed insisted they go shirtless, but after he started trolling, KSI decided to leave the livestream amid protests from his opponent:

"I'm f*cking leaving bro. I'm good. I'll see you on Friday, dic*head."

After losing a wager playing EA FC 24 KSI seemingly bet IShowSpeed $100,000 on the results of their boxing match

While the face-off was quite unconventional, KSI's fight with IShowSpeed is not considered to be that serious. While fans on each side have been discussing knockouts and strategies on social media, the primary objective of the event on December 15, 2023, is to raise money for the Anthony Walker Foundation, a Liverpool-based organization that fights racism and hate crime.

The two content creators did a lot of things on IShowSpeed’s latest livestream, from betting on a game of EA FC 24 to reacting to a match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Clips of their interaction have gained traction on social media, especially a goal scored by the 18-year-old YouTuber while they were playing EA FC.

To the amusement of viewers, KSI, who was losing three-nil, joked about appealing the goal. This was a reference to his failed appeal regarding his previous fight against Tommy Fury.

While IShowSpeed won the match, KSI convinced him to go double or nothing, depending on the results of their upcoming boxing match. This means the winner of their bout will take home $100,000 if the wager holds true. It was also decided that the winner would be chosen by an on-stream poll.

The fight between the two YouTubers is slated to happen at the same time as Jake Paul's bout with Andre August.

Regardless, IShowSpeed has been talking about a potential fight against KSI for months. A few weeks ago, KSI took him up on the offer after an exchange on social media, and the official announcement was made from both their accounts.