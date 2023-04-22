Lacari explains why he doesn't do variety streams anymore, rages because fans didn't show up to his Persona stream

Lacari, a Twitch streamer, recently expressed his frustrations with his audience during one of his streams. He revealed that his fans had requested him to play Persona on his channel. However, he noticed that the viewers who had done so were not present when he started streaming, and consequently, his view count was much lower than usual.

Lacari went on to suggest that experiences like this are the reason why he sticks to playing his current games, Mario 64 and League of Legends, instead of variety streaming.

Lacari expresses his disappointment at his viewers

Lacari recently revealed that he has stopped doing variety streams on his Twitch channel due to his fan base not showing up to the streams they had requested. He exclaimed:

"I never told you guys this, I kept it bottled up inside. Like, I never told you about this but I would seriously write your names down and I would remember who wanted me to play Persona."

(Timestamp: 10:43:05)

He continued:

"Alright, let's play Persona 4, let's do it. F**king spamming, 'We want please,' everyone's happy, everyone's excited. Wow, I can't want wait for Persona 4, wow! I wait 10 minutes for the chat to calm the f**k down, and die, and then I check that none of the motherf**kers spamming for persona were in the stream anymore. None of them. Not a sigle f**king one!"

Fans share their views

Fans took to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit to share their reactions. Many expressed that while Persona is a good game, it tends to become dull over time, and this could explain why viewership dropped during his stream. Here are some of the notable comments:

Some also pointed out that Tim "EsfandTV" (also a streamer and OTK co-owner) had planned to play Persona 5:

Fans also noted that another game with a similar effect is Factorio. They explained that there isn't much action in the opening hours of the game, which could make it less engaging for viewers:

Here are some other reactions:

Lacari, with over 329K followers on Twitch, is among the fastest-growing streamers from Austin. He is also known for his frequent collaborations with OTK (One True King) community members, which has helped him expand his reach even further.

