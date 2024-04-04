Lara Croft wins Most Iconic Video Game Character of all time in BAFTA polls

The BAFTA polls for the 20th BAFTA Games Awards recently concluded, with the protagonist of the Tomb Raider franchise, Lara Croft coming in first place for the “Most Iconic Video Game Character” of all time. The poll consisted of over 4000 votes worldwide, with a total of 20 entries to pick and choose from. Competition was fierce with iconic characters such as Mario and Cloud Strife also in the running.

A breakdown of the announcement can be found below, along with a complete list of all 20 entries.

BAFTA polls declare Lara Croft as the most iconic video game character of all time

Expand Tweet

As detailed in the official Twitter/X post above, Lara Croft has been declared the universally celebrated, most iconic video game character of all time in the BAFTA games poll. She surpassed multiple protagonists such as Crash Bandicoot, Solid Snake, Mario, and Sonic.

Croft has been an instant hit ever since her debut in the original Tomb Raider for the Sega Saturn, way back in 1996. She has since starred in multiple sequels, remakes (the most recent of which was the Tomb Raider trilogy for modern consoles and PC), books, and movies. The character’s win is well-deserved, and fans of the franchise will most certainly be delighted.

Additionally, the announcement also linked a list of the other candidates, listed below:

Lara Croft - Tomb Raider

Mario - Super Mario

Agent 47 - Hitman

Sonic the Hedgehog - Sonic

Sackboy - LittleBigPlanet

Pac-Man - Pac-Man

Link - Legend of Zelda

Master Chief - Halo

Kratos - God of War

Shadowheart - Baldur’s Gate 3

Arthur Morgan - Red Dead Redemption 2

Pikachu - Pokemon

Steve - Minecraft

Solid Snake - Metal Gear Solid

Crash Bandicoot - Crash Bandicoot

Cloud Strife - Final Fantasy 7

Astarion - Baldur’s Gate 3

Kazuma Kiryu - Yakuza

Ellie Williams - The Last of Us

Nathan Drake - Uncharted

Stay tuned for more updates on Sportskeeda.