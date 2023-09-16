Latest Genshin Impact livestream confirms Melusines' pronouns

The Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream confirmed that Melusines use "she" and "her," not "it/its." This might be obvious to some Travelers, yet this topic did gain some traction shortly after the recent Special Program aired. Many gamers were talking about Neuvillette's relationship with this aquatic species, so let's look at the official stance of this debuting character with regard to pronouns.

Neuvillette is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst who is sometimes thought of as the sole male Melusine, but that's just speculation by the in-universe Seven Nations Gazette. He even introduced a law to ensure the proper pronouns were used.

Neuvillette's law states that Melusines use she/her pronouns in Genshin Impact

This was confirmed in the 4.1 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream at 13:42, the captions state:

"Neuvillette even added the following intriguing law to Fontaine's books: Melusines are to be addressed using she/her pronouns, never the impersonal it/its."

It's quite an interesting tidbit of lore, especially for Travelers who didn't think about it before. This message also indicates that this species is always female since there is no reference to he/him. The law simply states that you must never call a Melusine "it" or "its." No specific punishments are known for violating this law.

Genshin Impact's Neuvillette is also known to love this race, finding them to be gentle beings.

Rumors of Neuvillette being a male Melusine

Expand Tweet

Neuvillette's appreciation of this species has been well-documented as far back as when he was first drip-marketed to the playerbase back on August 14, 2023. The in-universe Seven Nations Gazette states:

"From this, we can safely surmise... that Neuvillette must be the only male Melusine! Granted, the Melusines actually appeared much later than when Neuvillette took up his post. But in the face of such ironclad evidence, there's bound to be some way of explaining this!"

No official confirmation of this information is available, as the Seven Nations Gazette is supposed to be a Fontaine tabloid with a notorious reputation. Thus, miHoYo could be purposefully lying here. If the tabloid did actually get a statement from an anonymous Melusine regarding her positive views toward Neuvillette, then Neuvillette would be seen as the perfect ideal for a father.

Fan reactions to Neuvillette and the Melusines

Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, plenty of people drew cute fanart related to Neuvillette and Melusines. The above example is one that references the preferred pronouns of the latter species, with the aforementioned unit being declared their "#1 defender." He did make a law in Fontaine, which essentially stated the same thing shown in this amusing Genshin Impact fanart.

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Neuvillette was confirmed to become playable in Genshin Impact 4.1 on the first banner of the update. That means his release date is September 27, 2023. The new Version Update also launches on that day, meaning players will get more storyline developments by that point.

It is worth noting that Melusines tend to have female names and hairstyles, so their correct pronouns should be nothing surprising. "It" would be disrespectful, so that's just something for Travelers to keep in mind.

How Neuvillette's relationship with the Melusine species develops in the future will be interesting since he seems incredibly close to them.

Poll : Do you think Neuvillette is a male Melusine? Yes No 0 votes