Latest Phantom Blade Zero trailer showcases new weapons and boss

S-Game has released a new trailer titled, Year of the Snake for its upcoming project, Phantom Blade Zero. The footage showcased one of the many boss fights in the game along with a set of brand new weapons that you will be able to wield when the title comes out. Some of these weapons are snake-themed, which is likely to commemorate the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations.

Let's take a look at all the exciting details showcased in the Phantom Blade Zero - Year of the Snake trailer.

Phantom Blade Zero - Year of the Snake trailer reveals a new boss

The latest trailer for S-Game's action RPG showcased one of the many bossfights in the game. Called Chief Disciple of the Seven Stars, this powerful foe boasts some unique mechanics. As seen in the video, the boss controls several puppets that attack you simultaneously.

The puppet attacks are coordinated and they will not relent unless you defeat the main boss. The boss also has a second phase, during which it starts hanging in the air and attacking you from above. It will briefly touch the ground after you deal sufficient damage, giving you a window of opportunity to hit it with a powerful move.

From what can be seen in the gameplay trailer, you will need to be very precise with your counterattacks during the second phase of the fight.

Phantom Blade Zero's latest gameplay trailer highlights new weapons

The latest trailer for the upcoming RPG also shed light on several snake-themed weapons, commemorating the 2025 Lunar New Year celebrations in China.

White Python and Red Viper: A set of two swords, a longsword, and a shorter blade.

A set of two swords, a longsword, and a shorter blade. Venomous Softblade: A sword that features a unique blocking mechanic

We also got a look at a few Phantom Edges, which will provide various perks during combat.

As of now, Phantom Blade Zero is set to launch in 2025 for PS5 and PC, with an official release date to be announced later this year.

