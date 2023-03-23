League of Legends dev responds to the Mythic Essence outrage

Following the removal of Mythic Essence from the League of Legends Prime Gaming Capsules in exchange for a mystery ward skin and a champion shard, the developers have received heavy backlash from the community, to which one of them recently responded.

A few weeks ago, League of Legends developer Riot Meddler (Head of League Studio) announced that the game's devs were working on ways to ensure that the Prime Gaming Capsules will continue to be enjoyed by the community. He further added that Mythic Essence would be removed starting March 2023.

Although Riot Meddler mentioned that changes could potentially be expected in the future, it's fairly evident that the League of Legends community doesn't like this change at all as the game's developers have been facing significant criticism ever since.

Full details regarding League of Legends dev's response to Mythic Essence outrage from the community

Three days ago, a post on Reddit about the new Prime Gaming Capsules for League of Legends season 13 now being available received plenty of upvotes, where the community was swift to voice their opinion on the removal of Mythic Essence in exchange for a ward skin and a champion shard.

Interestingly, a League of Legends dev responded to this post, stating that the developers understand the players' frustration regarding this issue and that it's pretty clear that the majority of the player base value the Mythic Essence much more than a champion shard and ward skin.

The developer then stated that Riot Games' partnership with Prime Gaming involves various factors that end up determining the rewards and benefits that the game devs can offer to League of Legends players.

Unfortunately, these dynamics ended up being changed significantly, which ultimately resulted in the required adjustment of the contents of the Prime Gaming Capsules. Being transparent with the community, the developer further added by stating that the situation may change in the future, for better or for worse.

Furthermore, the developers truly want to provide players with exciting and valuable rewards, but the scope of these perks ultimately depends on Riot Games and their partners.

He ended his statement by apologizing to the entire community for this disappointing change and promised that the developers would certainly keep the community updated as the situation evolves.

While it's nice to see the game's developers addressing the community's opinions at the very least, it's still quite frustrating to see this change happen. Furthermore, it seems quite unlikely that Riot Games will reverse this change for the time being.

Moreover, the inclusion of Mythic Essence was done primarily to compensate for Riot Games reducing the amount of RP (Riot Points) that can be obtained from the Prime Gaming Capsules in the first place, which makes the recent change that much more underwhelming.

