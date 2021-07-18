League of Legends LEC Week 6 Day 2 results: G2 tries to pull passed Fnatic with Gragas in the top lane

Of the 5 winners in Day 1's games, 4 of them moved to 2-0 this LEC weekend, the most surprising team in the bunch being SK Gaming, who hasn't had an undefeated week so far this Summer Split.

After upsetting MAD Lions yesterday, they carried their momentum to top EXCEL for their second LEC victory of the weekend.

Astralis's LEC schedule ruined them as they had to compete with Fnatic and Rogue in the same stretch, unfortunately losing both. After receiving a tough game from EXCEL yesterday, Misfits composed themselves to defeat a dying Schalke 04 team as MAD Lions bounced back to defeat Vitality.

To conclude the day, Fnatic and G2 warred against each other in a relatively close game where Fnatic took the win after pulling away with a baron play.

League of Legends LEC results after Fnatic defends their spot against G2's valiant efforts

SK Gaming finds their first undefeated weekend of the Summer Split against EXCEL

SK found a bit of life in LEC Week 6, though it may not be enough to push them towards the playoffs. However, they showed impressive coordination that revolved around Blue and Jenax as they led the charge for their team.

EXCEL only destroyed 2 towers as the team's only objectives, and Nukeduck was the only member to reach an even kill-death ratio with 2 in each category. The rest of EXCEL underperformed as SK danced around them and swiftly took control of this LEC game.

Misfits joins SK as another undefeated team in Week 6 after slaughtering Schalke 04

I had pasta for dinner, Misfits had Schalke #LEC — Tom Matthiesen (@TomMatthiesen) July 17, 2021

Schalke's decision to sell their LEC spot seems to have extinguished any hopes in their League of Legends team as they find themselves trampled once again.

5 losses in a row didn't bode well for any team, and Misfits found an easy win against Schalke after impressive games by Kobbe and Razork, who combined for 11 of their team's 14 kills on 1 death.

Misfits handily knocked their LEC opponent around, only allowing Schalke to grab 4 kills, 2 towers, and a single drake. They move to 2-0 this weekend, a much-needed pair of victories after finishing last week winless.

MAD Lions rally from their loss yesterday to play from behind against Vitality

Vitality jumped out to a quick lead, beating MAD 9-2 on kills in 22 minutes with baron buff and a 6k gold lead. MAD was forced to turtle until around 25 minutes when they picked off a couple of Vitality members before winning the chaotic team fight 4-2.

MAD picked up a baron of their own, which they used to crack open Vitality's base with a split push from Humanoid on Orianna. They stalled until a second baron opportunity came around 33 minutes before they surged to Vitality.

They ended the game 3 minutes later with a powerful siege.

Rogue stays tied with Fnatic after drowning Astralis's last morsel of momentum

Even our Support has a CS lead #LEC pic.twitter.com/yNxYIw94pj — Rogue (@Rogue) July 17, 2021

Astralis took a heavy beating this weekend after facing the number 1 and number 2 teams in the LEC. Rogue pushed them around and didn't waste any time as they prevented their opponent from taking any objective.

Odoamme took Camille into the top lane and picked up 7 kills on 2 deaths, slaughtering WhiteKnight's 0-5 Dr. Mundo. MagiFelix was the only Astralis member to find any strength at 6-2-2, beating the rest of his team's kills combined.

Fnatic and G2 clash in a powerhouse game decided by a few key team fights

These two LEC juggernauts fought with all their might in today's game, neither of them taking a massive lead until the very end when Fnatic caught Caps unaware and pushed to end the game.

Kills and objectives bounced back and forth as both teams only held a 3-kill lead at one point in the game.

Prior to the final team fight at 30 minutes, Fnatic stood solid with a 2k gold lead, but only had a 1 kill advantage over G2 at 13-14.

This LEC game quickly met its conclusion when Fnatic surged to take the fight to G2 in the center of the mid lane, allowing them to barrel down towards the nexus after taking out their opponent's damage dealers.

Though G2 lost to a strong Fnatic team, it seems they've been able to stand their ground after their massive losing streak.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul