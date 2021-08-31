League of Legends’ patch 11.18 delayed due to Labor Day 

The League of Legends patch 11.18 was expected to be released on 9 September 2021.

This follows the two-week schedule that Riot implements when it comes to patch releases within League of Legends. Patch 11.17 was released on 25 August 2021 and saw a wide range of changes including champion reworks as well as standard nerfs and buffs.

However, players still harbor grievances concerning other facets, and therefore, the next patch is going to be as vital as the previous one. It seems, though, that players will have to wait a day before the patch officially releases due to the Labor day holiday in the United States of America.

Next week's patch 11.18 will release a day later than usual due to the Labor Day holiday in the US. Stay tuned for 11.18's initial patch preview in a few hours!



The exact details of the patch are not out yet. However, pertinent details are expected to be revealed soon.

League of Legends’ Patch 11.18 is going to be vital in terms of professional play

The League of Legends World Championships is just around the corner. The regional championships have just ended and a certain meta was dominant across regions.

People saw Gangplank, Ryze, Orianna, Twisted Fate, Lee Sin and Viego as the dominant champions within the patch. While the League of Legends European Championships played the entire tournament on patch 11.15, their counterparts in Korea had shifted to patch 11.16.

However, not a lot of changes were observed in terms of picks and item-builds. Patch 11.18 is, however, going to be vital as players will need to study, adapt to modifications and make preparations.

Champion reworks in patch 11.17 coupled with the upcoming changes in 11.18 are expected to massively change the meta. Champions like Gangplank aren't good enough anymore and hence, the top lane meta might see new arrivals.

Summoner's Rift Team's is trying some new tactics for the patches leading up to League's World Championship. Read up here!



Therefore, the champions who get buffed in patch 11.18 will be the primary focus when the World Championships finally begin. However, since the exact details are not yet known, players will need to wait and hope Riot does not make any major decisions which will have a severe impact on the existing meta.

This will make preparations a lot more hectic for everyone. However, Riot loves such challenges as they believe a player's adaptability makes them better.

Patch 11.18 will be released on 10 September 2021 within League of Legends.

