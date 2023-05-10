League of Legends patch 13.10 preview: Statikk Shiv returns, Neeko adjustments, Assasin mythic changes, and more

League of Legends patch 13.10 preview is now live, and Riot Games has shared a few things that players can look forward to in the upcoming update due next week. One of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the return of Statikk Shiv and the addition of some Epic and Mythic items.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon We'd like to ship medium+ sized system changes (like Durability Update) more than once a year and will be monitoring how players feel about this rate of change. Similar to the Durability Update, we wanted to solve several player painpoints and to add some exciting content.

In addition to the new items, players can anticipate a fair bit of balance changes to other items. The patch will introduce adjustments to Assassin Mythics, ADC Mythics and Legendaries, as well as Support Mythics and Legendaries.

Neeko in the Jungle will also receive balance changes, while the Ivern updates will be pushed back to a later patch.

When talking about League of Legends patch 13.10, the developers stated the following,

“We'd like to ship medium+ sized system changes (like Durability Update) more than once a year and will be monitoring how players feel about this rate of change. Similar to the Durability Update, we wanted to solve several player painpoints and to add some exciting content.”

They continued,

“We want to find the best balance between ensuring Split 1 is in a balanced state for end of split climbs and Summer Split & Worlds are in a balanced state for Pro. This led us to decide that 13.10 would be the best patch to deliver Midseason. In order to meet Ivern player expectations, we're also delaying Ivern and Buff Sharing to 13.11 in order to land a better set of changes for him.”

League of Legends patch 13.10 preview

Before moving on to the list of items and champions selected for balance updates in League of Legends patch 13.10, it’s important to note that the names proposed are tentative. They may not reflect entirely on the official patch next week, as the changes will be tested in the PBE server first.

1) New Items

Statikk Shiv (Legendary)

Echoes of Helia (Mythic)

Lifewell Pendant (Epic)

Chalice of Blessing (Epic)

2) Large Item Adjustments

Assassin Mythics

ADC Mythics + Legendaries

Support Mythics + Legendaries

3) Small Item Adjustments

Mage Legendaries/Components

Tank Legendaries

Fighter Mythics + Legendaries









4) System Adjustments

Buff Sharing (delayed to 131)

Pre-14 Minion Speed

Blastcone Spawn Timer

Homeguard Timer

Fountain Mana Regen

Tower Plating Durability

Trinkets

Unleashed Teleport

5) Champion Adjustments

Neeko Jungle

Ivern Update (delayed to 1311)

AP Ratios on ADCs (Guinsoo's adjustment)

League of Legends patch 13.10 is expected to drop next week on May 17, 2023.

