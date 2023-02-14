League of Legends patch 13.4 preview: Riven buffs, Jax nerfs, Thresh adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.4 preview is out now. It would seem that the upcoming update will introduce a fair bit of balance updates to season 13 and address some of the outliers.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the buffs that will be making their way to Aphelios, Virgo, Riven, and Senna. Nerfs will also be hitting picks like Jax, Maokai, Amumu, and Elise.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Lots of changes for champions this patch, our tools are a lot more stable, so we should be back to normal now!



When addressing the changes planned for patch 13.4, the League of Legends developers stated:

“Lots of changes for champions this patch, our tools are a lot more stable, so we should be back to normal now! The theme of this patch is balancing ranged vs melee supp in bot lane, balancing optimal jungle pathing, addressing early snowballing & flattening some healing.”

Given below is a list of all the proposed champion names that Riot Games is eyeing for next week’s update.

League of Legends patch 13.4 preview

Before moving on to proposed changes for League of Legends patch 13.4, it’s important to remember that the list is tentative and may not reflect entirely on the final update. Riot Games will test them out in the PBE servers before shipping them with the patch next week.

1) Champion Buffs

Veigar

Cho’Gath

Alistar

Ahri

Malphite

Kennen

Viego

Aphelios

Senna

Riven

Orianna

Aphelios and Riven have been struggling in their respective roles ever since season 13 kicked off. Fortunately, they will be receiving some buffs in the coming patch, which will help them have an easier time against some of the meta picks.

2) Champion Nerfs

Samira

Jax

Maokai

Elise

Amumu

Udyr

Jarvan

Anivia

Azir

Maokai, Elise, and Jax have been incredibly difficult to deal with in recent weeks. They have enjoyed some of the highest pick and ban rates in League of Legends’ pro-play. Hence, it’s not surprising that Riot Games will be looking to tone them down in 13.4.

3) Champion Adjustments

Thresh

It will be interesting to see the type of adjustments that Thresh receives once the official patch notes go live.

4) System Nerfs

Spell Thief’s Edge/ Spectral Sickle

Kill Experience

Kill Comeback Experience

Treasure Hunter

Demonic Clearspeed

5) System Adjustments

Jungle Sustain/Clearaspeed

Triumph/Grass/Dshield

League of Legends patch 13.4 is expected to go live next week on February 23, 2023. It will be one of the bigger balance updates that will make its way to the MOBA in season 13.

