League of Legends patch 13.6 to introduce nerfs for Dragons: Hextech, Infernal, Mountain, and Ocean

League of Legends patch 13.6 is set to introduce some major changes to multiple Dragons, as in season 13, they have been quite powerful, and teams with one have clearly been very difficult to topple.

With League of Legends being over a decade old, the Dragons have become a significant part of the game and its meta. Over multiple seasons, securing objectives like the Dragons has become a high priority and often the sole win condition in matches.

Full details regarding the nerfs to the Dragons in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.6

Dragon nerfs:

- Chemtech haste and AS reduced from 9% - 36% to 7.5% - 30%

- Infernal bonus AP/AD reduced from 6% - 24% to 5% - 20%

- Mountain resists reduced from 9% - 36% to 8% - 32%

- Ocean regen reduced from 3% - 12% missing HP to 2.5% - 10%

Nerfs to Dragons:

- Hextech Dragon's Haste and AS (Attack Speed) are set to be reduced from 9% - 36% to 7.5% - 30%

- Infernal Dragon's bonus AP (Ability Power)/AD (Attack Damage) is set to be reduced from 6% - 24% to 5% - 20%

- Mountain Dragon's resists are now reduced from 9% - 36% to 8% - 32%

- Ocean Dragon's regen is now set to be reduced from 3% - 12% missing HP to 2.5% - 10%

- Chemtech and Cloud Dragons remain unchanged for now.

The Dragons receiving nerfs is an overall positive effect for the League of Legends season 13 meta as these objectives have been considered powerful. Especially the Hextech Dragon, considering that ADC (Attack Damage Carry) and the Marksman item class are easily some of the strongest performers while also benefitting the most from this Dragon.

Additionally, the Mountain Dragon getting nerf is good as well, as with them, squishy champions receive absurdly strong defensive stats, making them unkillable at times due to their range advantage.

Infernal and Ocean Dragon, on the other hand, are quite situational objectives that only certain champions or team compositions benefit the most from. In contrast, Chemtech and Cloud Dragons not receiving nerfs is quite interesting as they often provide a considerable edge to the players.

It would be interesting to see how the League of Legends community feels about the changes once the nerfs are finally live in the upcoming patch 13.6 and see whether the dragons are nerfed significantly enough to change the meta.

