League of Legends players report multiple “progress hindering” bugs with the new Sentinels of Light event 

The final two chapters of the Sentinels of Light event in League of Legends were released yesterday.

This means that players have been busy trying to finish games in order to learn about the future of Viego and the characters associated with the event.

Welp, either it's a bug or TFT doesn't give points in Shurima :> — Necrit 🎩 (@Necrit94) July 29, 2021

The Sentinels of Light event has not been the most successful in terms of player preference, even though it is the biggest Riot has ever done. Players have complained about the lack of rewards and inconsistent lore, even though the event has been promoted as canon within League of Legends.

However, it seems a recent bug has appeared that has prevented players from progressing through the event altogether and thereby has led to even further frustration among League of Legends players.

Bug leads to frustration among League of Legends players

The Sentinels of Light event in League of Legends has been quite controversial from the very beginning. The first time players complained about the event was regarding the point system. The points required to complete a chapter kept increasing while the points gained for each match was very low. This led to an unhealthy number of games that players had to get through.

Riot fixed this issue by adding a repeatable mission that granted 600 points for every game irrespective of a win or a loss. However, it seems that since the new chapter was released, players have been unable to progress through the event as no points are dropping from TFT or even ARAM. It is inconsistent and at times players are not getting anything in return.

For some people nothing gives points.. while others can go through it normally



For me ARAM didn't work, for others Spellbook, Draft.. you now mentioned TFT



Guess they are really trying to make us remember this event, huh? — NocaNoha (@NocaNoha) July 29, 2021

However, it seems that battle pass owners are also facing similar problems as they are not getting tokens for completing missions. In some cases the missions are not getting completed even after meeting the objectives. This is resulting in players feeling disappointed as the entire event was already received poorly. Players have also complained about random disconnection issues while in the middle of ARAM games.

Riot has not made any statements, even though they have pointed out in the game client that the issue is being investigated. It is tough to determine the exact cause as it appears to be working for some and is bugged for others. Hopefully, it will be fixed by the end of the day.

Edited by Siddharth Satish