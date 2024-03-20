League of Legends pro Nemesis gets yelled at on stream while trying to learn Dota 2

A clip of League of Legends star Tim "Nemesis" playing Dota 2 has gone viral after his friend Rangerzx lost his cool while teaching the Gen.G content creator how to teleport neutral items to stash. While both the MOBAs share a variety of gameplay features, their UIs differ significantly. Nemesis was understandably having a hard time realizing what his friend was talking about at first.

Dota 2 and League of Legends are the most popular multiplayer online battle arenas in the PC gaming world. Despite being quite similar to each other, they managed to confuse Nemesis, who could not figure out how to get rid of an item from his backpack.

League of Legends streamer Nemesis goes viral while learning Dota 2

With about 700K followers on Twitch, Nemesis has been a professional League of Legends streamer for a long time and joined Gen.G as a content creator in 2021. Before that, he was part of Fnatic and MAD Lions, with his professional career dating back to 2014.

During his most recent stream, the Slovenian was streaming Dota 2 with friends who were trying to teach him basic gameplay features.

After playing Valve's MOBA for a while, the streamer wondered how to get rid of some of the items in his backpack:

"How do I get rid of these items here?"

For those who are unaware, right-clicking on the natural items on the backpack lets players teleport them back to their stash.

Nemesis naturally did not know this, so his friend attempted to help and gave him directions:

"So, you can teleport them to the neutral stash, the one on the left in your backpack?"

This only served to confuse the League of Legends player further, so his friend clarified:

"Right-click the item on the bottom left of your backpack."

Timestamp 6:3:24

However, Nemesis had no idea what the backpack was, and his friend appeared to get progressively more annoyed when the streamer started hovering his mouse on the wrong part of the screen:

"No, no, on your backpack. So the three slots below your items. That's your backpack, so on the bottom left. The item on the bottom left of your backpack, slot one of your backpack. Slot one of your backpack Timothy!"

When the Gen.G content creator still couldn't figure it out, his friend lost his cool and raised his voice:

"The f*cking three slots under your items! Yes! Now you right-click that one and teleport to neutral stash."

Thankfully Nemesis eventually understood how the mechanic worked. The Twitch clip of the incident titled 'Losing to shopkeeper' has gone viral on social media, garnering a lot of attention from viewers.