League of Legends streamer Tyler1 has reached 1700 rating in Rapid chess

Popular League of Legends streamer Tyler Steinkamp, better known as "Tyler1", has reached a 1700 elo rating on Chess.com in the Rapid category. The Twitch streamer, who only crossed the 1600 mark earlier this month, has been rising through the ranks in the chess world ever since he got hooked into playing the game in September 2023.

Since then, his Rapid rating has gone up significantly, surprising a lot of fans who did not think the hot-headed League of Legends player would be that much into the classic board game. Regardless, his addiction to the game has also garnered him a lot of fans. Notably, a separate Twitch channel named TrackingTyler1 livestreams every one of his games on Chess.com.

In fact, the clip of the game, which got him over a 1700 rating, has gone viral on social media, garnering over 30K views on Twitch alone.

"This is insane": Popular Chess streamer GothamChess lauds Tyler1 for reaching 1700 rating

Tyler's chess journey started last year, and since then, he has come a long way. Even though he did not appreciate getting it, the 29-year-old League player bagged the Chess Streamer of the Year award at the recent Streamer Awards hosted by QTCinderella after fans voted for him over several dedicated content creators in that category.

Levy "GothamChess," who won the same award last year and is one of the foremost chess creators and commentators on the platform, had nothing but praise for Steinkamp after the recent turn of events. Taking to X, Levy noted how far Tyler1 had come, stating that his elo was less than 200 only eight months ago.

He also noted that by crossing the 1700 mark on Chess.com, the Twitch star had essentially become stronger than 99% of players in the world and called the situation "completely insane."

Tyler1 had started getting into Chess in September 2023 and, in a livestream, revealed that his brother, Erobb221, got him addicted to the classic strategy game. Read more about it here.