"Upgrading from here is going to be difficult" - Fans react as Tyler1 hits 1,600 ELO rating on Chess.com for the first time

Twitch personality Tyler Steinkamp, better known as Tyler1, has achieved an impressive 1,600 ELO rating on Chess.com. For those wondering, Tyler, who has been deeply engrossed in the game for months, temporarily diverted his attention from streaming League of Legends to focus on chess. In fact, there have been occasions where he has engaged in over 100 matches in a single day.

Fans have naturally been impressed by this achievement. Although he didn't stream it, many kept an eye on his Chess.com profile under the username Big_Tonka_T. However, some speculate that he may soon reach his maximum potential, as surpassing 1,600 could be quite challenging. One user wrote:

"Upgrading from here is going to be difficult if he doesn't study."

Fans react as Tyler1 smashes 1,600 ELO rating on Chess.com

Tyler1 has once again captured the internet's attention. After last year's underperformance in Chess.com PogChamps 5 back in July-August 2023, Tyler has been on a mission to grow and improve himself.

When Tyler started in PogChamp 5, he had minimal prior experience in chess and was below 800 in rating. However, after the tournament, he dedicated hours every day to the game, increasing his rating to a whopping 1,600.

However, as mentioned earlier, Tyler rarely streams his chess games himself. Nonetheless, fans have taken the initiative, surpassing expectations by creating a fan channel on Twitch titled "SpectateTyler1" (137K followers), which streams his chess games on his behalf.

His latest achievement also found its way to the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, sparking a flurry of reactions. Here are some of the reactions made on the thread:

Here are some other reactions:

Tyler's dedication to Chess.com has not gone unnoticed. He is now recognized as a prominent Chess content creator. During the recently concluded Streamer Awards 2024, Tyler was awarded the title of Best Chess Streamer, surpassing notable figures such as BotezLive (Andrea and Alexandra Botez), Anna Cramling, and Levy "GothamChess."