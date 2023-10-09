"Insane progress": Fans laud Tyler1 as the Twitch streamer reaches 1400 rating on Chess.com five days after getting 1200

Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" recently reached a 1400 rating on Chess.com, and fans have praised him for his rapid progress. It has not even been a week since he reached the 1200 threshold, and he has been grinding chess off-stream as well. Tyler started playing it only a couple of months ago and made a few headlines for his banter with xQc at the recent Pogchamps 5.

Although he failed to leave his mark in that amateur tournament, having been knocked out in the quarter-finals by Alex "I did a thing", Tyler 1 has been obsessed with playing chess since, and his gradual rise in ratings has not gone unnoticed by his fanbase.

After a clip of the streamer winning the game, which got him to 1400 rating, garnered a lot of attention on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, one fan lauded his achievements, saying:

"He reached 1200 only 5 days ago. Insane progress."

Tyler1 reaches 1400 rating in the rapid category, has over 1200 wins on Chess.com

Known as the hotheaded League of Legends streamer, Tyler1's chess obsession has let him vastly improve his rating over the last couple of months. During a live stream last month, the Twitch star actually blamed the state of League of Legends and his brother and fellow streamer Erobb221 for the chess addiction.

He plays on Chess.com under the alias BIG_TONKA_T and joined the website this July. With only about three months of playtime, the content creator has engaged in over 2400 Rapid and 700 Blitz matches. On September 12, he first crossed the 1000 rating threshold for Rapid, and fans have been very supportive of his achievements, even going on to say he would be able to play with Magnus Carlsen by December.

While his Blitz rating (1005) may not be as impressive, Tyler1 has been improving steadily, and his fans were very excited to hear that he had crossed the 1400 barrier. Here are a few reactions to the news, with some suggesting he was getting better to dominate the next streamer chess tournament. Others also noted that he might be too highly rated to compete. Here are some of the general reactions:

Tyler1's clash with xQc was quite the highlight back in Pogchamps 5, especially after the latter got on Tyler's nerves when he showed up late to matches a few times in a row. This also led to the streamer calling out Chess.com, accusing them of favoritism.