"Just give him the trophy": Tyler1 accuses PogChamps 5 Chess tournament organizers of favoring xQc after he shows up late to his match

With the PogChamps 5 chess tournament going strong, Tyler "Tyler1" has once again spoken up against the organizers after Felix "xQc" showed up late to his match on August 3, 2023. This time, the League of Legends streamer accused Chess.com of favoring xQc in the tournament and sarcastically suggested that he should be put in the finals.

This is not the first time that Tyler1 has spoken up against the PogChamps organizers this year. A couple of days ago, he called out the casters for talking down to him while putting xQc on a pedestal.

After the Canadian streamer was late to his match today, Tyler1 argued he should be disqualified because of repeated noncompliance with tournament rules:

"He's been late for like five days by the way. Like, five different days. How is he not dequeued already? They are... he's pretty much running the tournament himself. Just give him the trophy if you want him to win! If you want him to win so bad, put him in the finals!"

"I have to be the most disrespected person": Tyler1 talks about being disrespected as xQc joins PogChamps chess tournament late yet again

As mentioned before, Tyler1 has already had a run-in with the PogChamps casters, with him calling them out for talking up xQc's accomplishments while roasting him. As he prepared to play for Day 5 of the tournament, the League of Legends streamer was playing chess after checking in on time. However, his opponent had not arrived yet.

This is how Tyler1 reacted:

"It's 4 pm. Check in was at 3:45, he didn't show up to check in. It's now 4 pm, the games start at 4 pm and he's not here. Call it!"

39 minutes into the stream, Tyler1 brought up the fact that xQc had been consistently late for so many games and talked about being disrespected in spite of being such a successful streamer. He said:

"That's crazy though, bro. Imagine being that late consistently. Already stalling my match once and now not showing up. I have to be the most disrespected person on planet Earth. All my accomplishments, everything I've done over the years, still just disrespected like this."

Fortunately, xQc did show up after all and had an explanation as to why he was so late. Talking to his viewers, he revealed that he had fallen asleep on the floor a couple of hours before the start of the tournament.

The streamer stated:

"Chat, I'm cooked. You can see the carpet on my face, you can really see it. Because I was sleeping on the ground man. I still had one and a half hours and I'm just gonna sit there and chill out and, bro I fell asleep on the ground. I don't know what to tell you, it is what it is."

Reddit reactions

Tyler1's rant about Chess.com favoring xQc gained a lot of traction on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with many speculating whether xQc was getting treated differently because of his immense popularity.

Here are some of the general reactions from Reddit about the clip:

Fans who watched the match know that xQc beat Tyler1 2-0. The two engaged in quite a bit of banter for around ten minutes after the match ended. Readers should note that while the two streamers roasted each other, it was playful.

Fans of both the creators will be looking forward to what happens next in PogChamps as the two have qualified for the next round.