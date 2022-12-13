"Let's not show this" - Tyler1's reaction to getting warning in Overwatch 2 for toxicity on a sponsored stream goes viral

During his recent Overwatch 2 stream sponsored by Blizzard, Tyler "Tyler1" was hit with a warning about his in-game behavior. The incident, which happened as he started the livestream, went viral after fans shared it extensively over social media as the streamer tried to hide the warning after reading it to his audience.

Clearly embarrassed by getting a strike for toxic behavior on a stream sponsored by the very developers of the game, Tyler1 tried to move past the warning message by closing down the game stream and saying:

"Let's not show this. Ahem! Okay, that's not true. Well..."

"It is what it is" - Tyler1 tries to justify warning for abusive behavior in Overwatch 2 on a stream sponsored by Blizzard

Getting ready to start a sponsored stream, Tyler opened the popular hero-shooter from Blizzard with the aim of talking about the recent update. Instead of the normal main menu, the Twitch streamer was faced with a warning from the game, asking him to rectify his recent in-game behavior.

He even read part of the message before moving the game’s screen away from the live stream:

"Your recent community behavior is not in line with how most Overwatch players communicate. You gave been reported multiple times for abusive chat, and further reports may result in you losing communication privileges, being suspended or facing account closure. Please help us create the best possible Overwatch community by staying positive..."

At this point, Tyler1 decided that he should not be showing or reading such a message on the stream and thanked Blizzard for the sponsorship. He then went on a rant about how his competitiveness may sometimes be misconstrued by teammates for toxicity. He also explained that if players don't get mad when they lose in a competitive setting, they don't care enough about the game:

"Anyway, thank you to Blizzard for sponsoring this stream. Um, bro I'm just... I am a competitive person, it is what it is. Thing is, I'm competitive baby, I'm competitive. If you don't get made when you lose, you don't really care bro."

Tyler1 then moved on from the topic and started talking about the brand new season of Overwatch 2 with the addition of the new hero Ramttra, among other things.

Social Media Reactions to the clip

The fact that Tyler1 was hit with a warning message for abusive comms on the stream that is sponsored by its very own developers was understandably quite hilarious for many in the gaming community.

The clip, titled 'This has to be the best start to a sponsored stream ive ever seen' posted on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, has gained quite some attention and the clip itself has crossed the 50,000 viewer mark at the time of writing this piece. Here are some of the reactions:

Chat laughing at warning message (Image via loltyler1/Twitch)

Tyler1 may have been known as the face of League of Legends streaming on Twitch, but the streamer has been playing a lot of Overwatch 2 on stream since its release a couple of months ago. Known for raging on camera and being outspoken about his views, the American creator has criticized Blizzard more than once in the past.

