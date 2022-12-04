"It shouldn't be in any game": Tyler1 says competitive games shouldn't allow players to team up with friends in ranked

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" recently weighed in with his opinion on competitive queues in online gaming, stating that games are ruining the experience by allowing players to team up in ranked lobbies.

Tyler1 vehemently criticized the prevalent system in most games, such as Overwatch 2, Valorant, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which allows players to queue up for ranked games with their friends. Arguing that it's unfair, he proclaimed that it should be abolished from all games to make the ranked grind bearable:

"I mean it shouldn't be in any game. Any game that has a ranked ladder should not have duo queue/trio queue, whatever."

"It ruins this sh*t, bro": Ranting against groups in queues in competitive games, Tyler1 says one should not be playing ranked mode with friends

Known for his League of Legends streams, Tyler1 one was playing the recently released sequel to Blizzard's hero shooter, Overwatch 2, on his Twitch channel today when the discussion about allowing players to group up in ranked came up.

The streamer argued that there are plenty of game modes to play with friends and that people shouldn't be playing competitive games with people they know. Tyler1 stated that it gives them an edge over others:

"The only excuse people can find is it's more fun to play with friends. But if it's more fun to play with friends, most of these games have more fun game modes. So stop the cap."

He vehemently opposed the idea that playing with friends is important for ranked, saying it ruins the experience for others and that they should play something else:

"If you want to play with your friends, you'd find time to play with them in other things. It ruins this sh*t bro."

Timestamp 8:15:18

Tyler1 did backtrack a bit on his original criticism and admitted that duo queues were still fine. However, he reiterated his hate towards trios and four-stacks due to their competitive advantage while playing tactical shooters requiring team coordination. The streamer stated:

"Okay, duo queue, if you wanna argue for duo queue, f*ck it, whatever. You should not be able to four stack. Are you crazy!?! Trio, are you insane!?!"

Tyler1 added some anecdotal evidence, retelling the all-to-familiar story of a lone player being outsmarted by a group of well-coordinated players on the opposite team. He described the experience as "annoying as f*ck":

"Every single time I've played against them (five stacks), even as a tank player, I get f*cking sh*t on. I get dumpstered. I get sh*t rocked because, when the enemy team has like a tank, one support, one DPS. At least three stacking. They blow me the f*ck up instantly. All coordinated, all playing together. It's like annoying as f*ck."

Arguing that coordinated play may be expected in higher ranks and not gold or platinum, Tyler1 felt it was impossible to solo queue as a tank in Overwatch 2 because of stacks in his opponent's team. He asked:

"How do you solo queue tank against trio+stack?"

Reddit reacts to Tyler1's claims

The clip has gained quite some traction as it was shared extensively on social media. Here is how r/LivestreamFail reacted to it:

Online competitive games such as Overwatch 2, Valorant, and MOBAs such as LoL and DOTA 2 have been trying to deal with the issue of stacking in ranked modes since their inception.

While it's true that playing an online game with friends is a prime reason most people play esports titles, the argument for restrictive grouping also holds merit.

