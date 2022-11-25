"I think it’s a high eight" - Tyler1 reviews God of War Ragnarok, says he didn’t like the game's story

Twitch sensation Tyler "Tyler1" concluded his God of War Ragnarok playthrough on November 24. During the final moments of the stream, he took the opportunity to review the game and share his thoughts on various aspects of the title.

The streamer began the conversation by stating that the game "wasn't that bad." He mentioned that he played God of War Ragnarok on the hardest difficulty and admitted that his gameplay experience was challenging.

Tyler1 rated the game's music, graphics, characters, and story on a scale of one to ten. He then provided an overall rating:

"Now overall, what I give this game... I think it's a high eight. I didn't do any of the side quests. I think it's a high eight. Without a doubt. Like, 8.8, 8.7, 8.8, 8.9. But I'm saying that, and I skipped a lot too. And I like being told what to do."

The Missouri native shared his thoughts on God of War Ragnarok at the 16-hour mark of his November 24 livestream. He started by saying:

"So this game, it wasn't bad. And again, I understand I played on the hardest difficulty. I beat the whole thing, by the way, on the hardest difficulty. No caps. So I understand what that means to the gameplay. That makes the gameplay hard. I get it. It's not like I'm playing on normal. I'm playing it on hard. I get that."

Tyler1 praised the game's music and graphics and gave them a ten out of ten rating. He then discussed the gameplay, stating that he was a "button masher" and gave it an "eight or nine out of ten."

While discussing how weapon combos worked in the game, the Twitch star remarked:

"F***ing music: 10/10. Graphics: 10/10. Easily. Gameplay, it's what you'd expect out of God of War, and you can do a lot of... you can do a lot with gameplay that I didn't do. I'm a button masher. Like, you can combo three weapons into five weapons. You actually can! You can do like a five-man weapon combo. Like on the old God of War. So I think from gameplay-wise, it's probably like an eight or nine out of ten. Like, overall."

Tyler1 mentioned that Santa Monica Studio did a "slightly better job" of not reusing NPCs when compared to the previous God of War game. However, he felt like they still recycled a lot of assets. He went on to say that he didn't like the game's story as much as the older God of War titles:

"I'm comparing it to... out of all the other God of War games. All the ones I've played. I think out of all the other God of War games I've played, this was probably the softest. I wouldn't say worse because it's not like it was bad, but the lesser of all the stories I've played. It's not bad! I'm not saying it's like a 2/10. I'm just saying all the other ones I was intrigued with. Probably because it's gods I understood."

The streamer recalled God of War 2018's epic fight sequence, which featured the game's antagonist Baldur. He claimed that God of War Ragnarok's cutscenes were not as "crazy."

Tyler1 continued the review by saying that the game's characters were exceptional:

"I would say characters are 10/10 individually. If you take all the characters out there, except for that b*stard boy and Tyr. But Tyr was Odin clone. The characters are also 10/10. They each have their own personalities. They're very unique. Even the snake (Jörmungandr) that doesn't talk. The animals. The languages. The raccoons. The squirrel."

Tyler1 gave the game an overall rating of a "high eight" out of ten. He then joked that League of Legends was his Game of the Year.

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

While one viewer lauded Tyler1 for being open-minded in his review of the game, another community member hoped to see the Twitch streamer play the upcoming survival-horror game, The Callisto Protocol.

