"Are these Overwatch kids serious?" - Tyler1 reacts after going viral on the Overwatch subreddit, claims he can "easily get top 500"

During a livestream on November 29, 2022, Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" provided his take on being featured in a viral post on the official Overwatch subreddit.

The discussion started when some viewers informed the streamer that a "hate thread" about him had gained traction on the r/Overwatch subreddit. The post in question was titled "A perfect example of an 'I NEED HEALING' screamer":

After reading a few fan reactions under the post, Tyler1 shared his thoughts and said:

"Bro, these guys are so... bro, are these Overwatch kids serious? Guys, if I tried in this game for a month, I could get top 500. Easily!"

Tyler1 rubbishes a few claims made by users on official Overwatch subreddit

Tyler1 reacted to the Reddit post after dominating a ranked League of Legends game. When he saw the viral clip, the streamer recalled playing with Twitch content creator Karim "Sanchovies" and started giggling.

The video showcased the 27-year-old playing Roadhog on the New Queen Street map. After enemy Sigma successfully landed his ultimate skill (Gravitic Flux), he lost a significant amount of health and died in-game.

The Missouri native expressed his frustration at the team's healers and exclaimed:

"F***ing heal me! F***ing heal me, I'm done asking!"

After noticing that the livestream clip had been cut short, he commented:

"Wait, why'd they cut the clip short? Because after this, Sanchovies says; after this, Sanchovies dies and it's like, 'Can I get a heal, man?' Or something. Dude, why does Reddit always do that? Dude, Reddit is so cringe!"

Upon reading some of the fan reactions, Tyler1 noticed that a community member claimed to have matched up with him in-game. They alleged that the streamer "repeatedly screamed for heals" throughout and subsequently lost the game.

Timestamp: 00:53:14

Tyler1 called out the Redditor, asserting that what they said was not true. He added that if he played competitive shooter for a month, he would "easily" reach the top 500. He added:

"They're all like, gargling on f**ks in this Reddit chat, 'Yeah, he's so bad!' Like, bro, I'm so much better than you at everything you do in your life! When it even comes to that, it's not even just gaming. Like, I'm just better than you at everything! Every single thing in life. Cringe."

The Twitch star then read a few more fan reactions out loud and sarcastically said:

"Bro, I love Reddit. I love Reddit!"

Fans react to Tyler1's comments about getting featured on viral Overwatch subreddit

The comments section under a YouTube clip of the incident featured more than 45 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Images via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer stated that Redditors were reacting to an "out of context" clip, another claimed that they would uninstall the game if Tyler1 made it to the top 500.

