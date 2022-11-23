How to play on New Queen Street map in Overwatch 2

New Queen Street is a Push map in Overwatch 2 that transports players to the dazzling city of Toronto.

Here, each team must compete for control of a robot. They have to guide it to push their goal further than the opposing team, all while being surrounded by Canadian maple trees and quaint restaurants that highlight Toronto's cultural hotpot.

Tips that one can follow when playing on New Queen Street map in Overwatch 2

Make the most of choke points

New Queen Street has many narrow pathways and corners that act as bottlenecks for advancing teams. When securing barricades, players can use the environment to their advantage by playing heroes like Sigma, Reinhardt, and Junkrat, who excel at holding down narrow pathways.

Unlike the Escort and Hybrid maps, which transport payloads across a linear map, New Queen Street travels in two distinct but very similar directions.

The map's edges are the initial spawn points, while the direct center is TW-1's original location. Two visually similar checkpoints between these points will unlock a forward spawn for the "pushing" team.

Upon leaving either spawn, players will encounter a building with open windows and plenty of room for snipers to take hold. The map's next "level" is similar, with rows of cleverly named shops and small alleyways.

Unlike previous Overwatch maps, these aren't just visual clutter; some shops are open, allowing players to duck in and grab a health pack or some cover. The alleyways provide extremely fast routes to the map's center for faster pushing.

Checkpoints are located on both sides of the map. They consist of a round metal circle on the ground, where TW-1 will rest, and multiple levels of perches surrounding them for defense or offense.

Notably, New Queen Street in Overwatch 2 has an abundance of hiding places, ranging from taxi cars to random signs.

As teams continue to push TW-1 around, it will feel familiar; the "end" of the map is the spawn point of the opposing team.

Use the verticality of the map

New Queen Street has a high vertical skybox and plenty of natural cover in Overwatch 2.

These features make it an ideal map for Heroes like Pharah and Echo. It allows them to attack their opponents from multiple angles before retreating into and behind the map's buildings.

Keep in mind the map's urban terrain

The urban terrain of New Queen Street in Overwatch 2 provides numerous flanking routes through and behind the map's numerous stores and structures.

As a result, flanking heroes like Genji, Reaper, and Sombra should be avoided on this map, as they can use the terrain to strike from unexpected angles.

Best hero selections for New Queen Street

Since the mode is so new and chaotic, it's difficult to predict which heroes will be the most useful on Push maps like New Queen Street.

Mobility will be critical due to the infinite alleyways, stores, and hiding spots on this map. Heroes such as Tracer, Soldier: 76, and D.Va will most likely be able to herd flankers back to the map's main "path."

New Queen Street in Overwatch 2 also has a decent amount of verticality, giving snipers a good foothold if the opposing team isn't running a tank like Orisa or Reinhardt. Heroes who absorb or use incoming damage, particularly Zarya, can redirect all sneak attacks back at the opposing team.

While players will be tempted to congregate around TW-1 and sit on the payload (a viable strategy on some base Overwatch maps), they should try to avoid doing so.

In Overwatch 2, New Queen Street is full of tiny nooks to hide in and staircases to climb. Players should get multiple members of the team out there to launch attacks and clear the way for the few remaining to defend the robot.

