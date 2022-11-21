5 best Hero compositions for Push mode in Overwatch 2

First-person shooter Overwatch 2, is a follow-up to Blizzard Entertainment's 2016 hero shooter Overwatch and introduces continuous cooperative shooting gameplay of a shared world for player-versus-player modes. The reduction in team numbers from six to five in PvP games was a significant adjustment in Overwatch 2. There are several modes available for selection in the game, with Push being one of them.

About Push mode

Push is a game mode in Overwatch 2 with a neutral objective that revolves around a robot that starts in the middle of the map and two teams battling to control it. To move the robot into the area on the other side, each member has a twisting path they must walk down. The goal for both teams is to move the robot and barricade as far as possible; if one of them moves all the way to the finish, it’s an instant win. There is a pre-determined time frame and if it runs out, the team with the furthest distance Push wins.

If a team with a shorter distance has control or is challenging the robot when time runs out, overtime will then start. The game ends once a team loses control of the robot, but that team wins immediately if they can move the robot past the opposing team's greatest distance.

Only three maps—Colosseo, Esperança, and New Queen Street—have Push mode in Overwatch 2.

Squads with appropriate heroes can win fights and come out victorious in Push mode. Below are some of the best hero compositions to have in your squad.

Best Hero composition for Push mode in Overwatch 2

1. Combination one

Heroes in Combination One(Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Soldier 76 and Genji

Support: Baptiste and Ana

The above line-up suits the Push mode in Overwatch 2, as Reinhardt will be the defensive shield of the team and due to the massive damage of his Rocket Hammer and his ability to smash opponents into a wall with Charge, he may also pose a lethal offensive danger.

Soldier 76 and Baptiste may greatly benefit one another given their respective strengths on the front lines. Despite being a supporting character in Overwatch 2, Baptiste deals decent damage and can use Soldier to make him more aggressive. Morevoer, Baptiste can heal and protect him with Immortality Field. Genji, on the other hand, is a great damage hero with a wall-climbing passive ability that helps him position himself perfectly on the battlefield. With Ana, he can receive heals from far away. Together, they make a lethal team.

2. Combination two

Heroes in Combination two(Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Roadhog

Damage: Hanzo and Echo

Support: Ana and Zenyatta

In Overwatch 2, Roadhog is a great tank with a high health pool, and the unkillable hog can be a terror to the opposition team. He may not require much care, but if continually healed, he has a decent chance of surviving any conflict and killing enemies efficiently. He can be quickly healed by Ana, who can also enhance his own healing.

As an unprepared adversary, Hanzo and Echo are the most irritating duos to deal with. Hanzo can reveal enemies and cause great amounts of damage from afar, and Tri-Shot and Sticky Bomb spamming by Echo deal a ton of damage while also wearing down opponent tanks.

With the help of Zenyatta, the two may be able to attack from several angles to pin down the adversary in a matter of seconds. He can heal his friends and weaken his enemies while chasing a transcendent state of damage immunity where he summons orbs of harmony and discord.

3. Combination three

Heroes in Combination Three(Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Pharah, Mei

Support: Lucio and Mercy

Reinhardt in Overwatch 2 aims to inflict damage at close range. Thus, having a support hero like Lucio who is nimble and has the ability to heal or enhance speed is great for him. Reinhardt can easily hold the robot and utilize his shatter or swing without having to worry about being blocked thanks to Lucio's speed. With the help of Mei, they can be destructive and defensive as well. She has a high DPS (damage per second) and possesses useful abilities such as creating ice walls and using Cryo-Freeze to become invulnerable while healing herself.

Both Pharah and Mercy have flying abilities and can position themselves on high ground to provide cover. It can be difficult to stop a Pharah who has Mercy continually enhancing her damage. She may play more aggressively even if she takes damage in return as she is continuously healed.

4. Combination four

Heroes in Combination Four(Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Orisa

Damage: Sombra and Tracer

Support: Mercy and Zenyatta

In Overwatch 2, Orisa is highly formidable and stands on her own. She can repel foes with her Javelin Spin while also negating incoming damage and melee assaults. She gains more health from her fortification, takes less damage overall, and is immune to being shocked or staggered. Moreover, she is a great Tank to use in the Push mode.

Along with Tracer and Sombra, they can be a tough duo. A well-coordinated team should be able to use them both efficiently as Tracer can create distractions while Sombra hacks them, picking out enemies one by one. Mercy and Zenyatta are great at healing and in offensive attacks as well. Additionally, a discord orb and damage increase may significantly put pressure on enemies.

5. Combination five

Heroes in Combination Five(Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tank: Wrecking Ball

Damage: Hanzo and Widowmaker

Support: Moira and Lucio

In Overwatch 2, Wrecking Ball is ideal for the Push mode as he is excellent in disrupting enemies while taking damage, and has two methods to achieve over-health by employing his Adaptive Shield and a greater starting health pool. With his grappling hook swinging into enemies and machine-gun firing, he can carry out significant damage. Along with Lucio, they can be a nightmare for the opposing team. Lucio can also boost his speed and continuously provide heals.

Hanzo and Widowmaker make for a rather deadly combination when both players are working together. They both have potential and can put the opposition side in an uncomfortable crossfire. Furthermore, they can provide information and track enemies with Infra-sight and Sonic arrows. With Moira on their side, they can push enemies and position themselves perfectly while watching for flanks.

