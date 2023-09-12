"He'll be beating Magnus by Christmas" - Fans left surprised as Twitch streamer Tyler1 smashes 1000 rating in Chess.com

When considering Chess, Tyler "Tyler1," the popular Twitch streamer and bodybuilder, might not be the initial thought that comes to one's mind. However, in the past month or so, this streamer has shown a keen interest in the game, especially following his participation in the recently concluded amateur streamer Chess tournament, Pogchamps 5.

In a stream earlier this month (September 1), Tyler shared that he had become deeply engrossed in the game, to the extent that he played 1000 games within the span of just 24 hours. He said:

"I took a sick day because, dude, I played Chess for 24 hours plus straight. I had to play a thousand games yesterday. It is what it is, bro."

His dedication has finally yielded results, as he made a lively entrance into his partner's stream, enthusiastically announcing that he is now rated 1000 at Chess.com. Reacting to the clip, one fan said:

"He was 100 rated a month ago, at this rate he'll be beating Magnus by Christmas"

"You are in a relationship with a 1000 ELO" - Tyler1 elated after reaching 1000 ELO points in Chess.com

Staying true to his on-screen reputation for passionate outbursts and his fiery persona, Tyler1 burst into his girlfriend's streaming room today while she was live, proudly announcing his accomplishment of reaching a 1000 rating in chess. He exclaimed:

"You are in a relationship with a 1000 ELO chess player."

His girlfriend, Macaiyla, meekly responded:

"Hey! Good job baby!"

Tyler1 walked out of the room, but not before haughtily declaring:

"I'm bad! I'm him! I'm massive (responding to his girlfriend calling him 'big') and in the brain too."

Here's what the community said

Tyler1 is a well-known figure within the streaming community, especially on the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. When fans saw his latest clip, it not only surprised them but also sparked a range of reactions that they shared with one another. Here are some of the notable ones:

Tyler recently took part in the Pogchamp 5 tournament, a collaboration between Twitch and Chess.com. Despite it being his first time competing in a chess tournament, he impressively advanced out of his group stage.

Unfortunately, his journey came to an end in the quarter-finals when Alex "I did a thing" defeated him.