Standings after the group stage: League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In 

The group stage of the League of Legends Championship Series 2021 Spring Lock-In tournament is over. The last day of the group stage saw Counter Logic Gaming and Dignitas get knocked out.

The LCS Spring Split 2021 is heating up. The Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In provides fans with a taste of top-tier League of Legends before the regional league kicks off.

After the first week's action concluded on January 17th, Counter Logic Gaming was the only side to be eliminated from the tournament.

With the group stage ending on January 22nd, the final eight teams have been confirmed for the playoffs. Counter Logic Gaming and Dignitas were knocked out of the group stages after managing to win only one of their group encounters.

League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In: Group Stage standings

The final day from the group stages saw five matches being played across the two groups. Group A featured two matches, and Group B witnessed three matches. The matches from the final day of the 2021 LCS Lock-In were:

Group A

Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves - 100 Thieves emerged victorious in a fairly one-sided 31-minute game of League of Legends.

Team SOLOMID vs Team Liquid - Team Liquid stomped over their opponents in this 24-minute match on Summoner's Rift.

Group B

Cloud9 vs Dignitas - Cloud9 secured a 36-minute victory by eliminating Dignitas from the tournament

Cloud9 vs Dignitas - Cloud9 secured a 36-minute victory by eliminating Dignitas from the tournament
FlyQuest vs Evil Geniuses - FlyQyest bounced back after two defeats in the opening matches to secure a 34-minute victory against the undefeated Evil Geniuses.

Immortals vs FlyQuest - FlyQuest secured their second victory of the group stages after defeating Immortals in a 37-minute game of League of Legends.

Standings after the groups stage of League of Legends 2021 LCS Lock-In

The group stages for the 2021 LCS Lock-In ended on January 22nd. Here are the final standings from the group stage:

Group A

100 Thieves Team Liquid Team SOLOMID Golden Guardians Counter Logic Gaming (eliminated)

Group B

Evil Geniuses Cloud9 FlyQuest Immortals Dignitas

The playoffs are scheduled to begin from January 23rd with all the top eight teams slowly getting into their stride for the upcoming season.

With mouth-watering clashes like Cloud9 taking on Team SOLOMID and Team Liquid facing off against FlyQuest, the playoffs are shaping up to be a fantastic advert for the League of Legends community.