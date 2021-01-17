Lock-In Day 1 results of League of Legends Spring LCS 2021 

The League of Legends Championship Series 2021 Spring Lock-In tournament is underway and day one saw some of the top teams from the region in action.

The LCS Spring Split 2021 is scheduled to begin on February 5th. However, before the main event starts, the top teams are going head-to-head against each other in the kickoff tournament.

With teams like Team SOLOMID, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, Cloud9, and 100 Thieves participating, the LCS 2021 Lock-In is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

The LCS 2021 Lock-In marks the beginning of the ninth year for North America's League of Legends professional league. The tournament began on January 15th, with the grand final scheduled to be held on January 31st. The first day saw nine of the 10 teams facing off in League of Legends as the Immortals are yet to get a taste of the action.

League of Legends LCS 2021 Lock-In: Day 1

Day one from the LCS 2021 Lock-In saw three matches from group A and two matches from Group B. The matches that took place on Day one were:

Group A

100 Thieves vs Team SOLOMID - 100 Thieves emerged victorious in a 27 minute game of League of Legends

vs - 100 Thieves emerged victorious in a 27 minute game of League of Legends Team Liquid vs Counter Logic Gaming - Team Liquid secured a 24-minute victory.

vs - Team Liquid secured a 24-minute victory. Counter Logic Gaming vs Golden Guardians - Golden Guardians, secured a comfortable victory in the 31st minute.

Group B

Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 - Evil Geniuses came out victorious in this 45 minutes marathon of a game.

vs - Evil Geniuses came out victorious in this 45 minutes marathon of a game. Dignitas vs FlyQuest - Dignitas emerged victorious in the second game from group B after a 24-minute bout of League of Legends.

After the matches from the first day of the LCS 2021 Lock-In, Counter Logic Gaming found itself in the worst spot after facing defeats in both their opening games.

100 Thieves, Golden Guardians, and Team Liquid sat with one victory under their belt in Group A. Team SOLOMID, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after facing defeat at the hands of 100 Thieves.

In Group B, both Cloud9 and FlyQuest will be looking to bounce back on day two as they go head-to-head against each other. Additionally, Immortals will be looking to assert their dominance as they take the field for the first time. With two matches scheduled for Immortals on the second day, the side most definitely wants to prove their worth.

With the Spring Split approaching closer, the LCS 2021 Lock-In is the perfect opportunity for players to get into their groove. Additionally, the winner of the LCS 2021 Lock-In will receive a prize money of $150,000. The League of Legends 2021 season is finally underway.