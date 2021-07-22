League of Legends will be making competitive grind more rewarding in the future

Grinding can often be a tedious task within League of Legends.

Spending hours on end to hone skills is something that only the most dedicated players can achieve. While it helps to improve game sense and mastery over a role, at times players do feel burnt out.

The issue of players feeling unmotivated can be fixed with the help of rewards. However, so far, the rewards from both Ranked as well as Clash grind have not been good enough, leading to complaints. Riot Games, therefore, plans to make changes to ensure that players never feel neglected.

With the Flex Ranked rewards, do we also get a different version for Gold or only Plat and above? — 💜 GigiFabulous 💜 (Comms open) (@geertjan98) July 21, 2021

Competitive Reward Improvement to League of Legends

Competitive grind has been in existence for a long time within League of Legends. However, the rewards pertaining to the same were never taken seriously. Players have often complained about it and many have left as well due to its unrewarding nature.

Regarding Flex Rewards, Codebear from Riot Games mentioned,

“Since last year, we've seen more and more players spending a significant amount of time and effort climbing with their group in Flex. This season, we’re going to be offering two versions of each per-tier chroma, one for Solo/Duo and one for Flex. This change better differentiates these two achievements and offers teams that climb in Flex something to shoot for that sets them apart”

Alongside this, League of Legends also plans to improve Clash reward transparancy. The developer of Riot games further stated,

“Be it a snapshot of the trophy soon to be sitting in your award case, banners and loot display per win, or even the long-term VP track that signifies your achievement across the season, we haven’t carved out the space to really highlight what you’re shooting for. We’re in development on some small enhancements for the current season, and we’re looking to target more improvements going into the 2022 season so players know what they’re going after right from the start of the tournament”

Need new system of reward for clash , like if u lose first game and win 2 last u win nothing , and it's fristating to play for an icon but to a system you earn point ranking and do a shop like prestige but for clash — MwaMem - LoL (@VSC_MwaMem) February 20, 2021

Riot games have plans to introduce a variety of changes and it seems League of Legends is changing for the better in the years to come as the developers begin addressing several problems that plague the game.

